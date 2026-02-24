February 2026 Product Roundup: I/O and Power Supplies

The KEB I/O safety system is compliant with safety standards IEC 61508 SIL 3 and DIN EN ISO 13849-1 Ple. The system includes the C6 Safety PLC, Safety I/O modules and programming software. These modules have a double-channel design and can be programmed through Combivis studio 6. The Safety PLC is an FSoE master that works in conjunction with the machine PLC. The Safety PLC can connect with other FSoE slave modules like Safety I/O and servo drives that have Safe Motion functionality. Each FSoE slave device has four safe inputs, two safe outputs and four OSSD outputs.

The DIN rail mounted PS1000 power supply is lightweight and can save space when redundancy topologies are used. With the PS1000, the required redundancy diode is built into the power supply, reducing the need for additional modules. With an efficiency of 95%, the PS1000 offers better performance while reducing energy costs. It is also certified for installation in Ex-rated Div. 2/Zone 2 areas.