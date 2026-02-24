February 2026 Product Roundup: I/O and Power Supplies

Beckhoff Digital I/O Terminals
The new EL14xx and EL24xx EtherCAT Terminals feature hardware updates that enable flexible configuration of logic in individual I/O terminals and add a configurable input filter. The following I/O terminals are now available in the EL14xx and EL24xx EtherCAT Terminal series: EL1409 with16-channel digital input, 24V DC, input filter 3 ms, positive switching; EL1489 with 16-channel digital input, 24V DC, input filter 3 ms, ground switching; EL1429 with 16-channel digital input, 24V DC, input filter 3 ms, positive/ground switching; EL1417 with 32-channel digital input, 24V DC, adjustable, positive switching; EL2409 with 16-channel digital output, 24V DC, 0.5A, positive switching; EL2489 with 16-channel digital output, 24V DC, 0.5A, ground switching; EL2407 with 32-channel digital output, 24V DC, 0.5A, positive switching.
KEB I/O Safety System
The KEB I/O safety system is compliant with safety standards IEC 61508 SIL 3 and DIN EN ISO 13849-1 Ple. The system includes the C6 Safety PLC, Safety I/O modules and programming software. These modules have a double-channel design and can be programmed through Combivis studio 6. The Safety PLC is an FSoE master that works in conjunction with the machine PLC. The Safety PLC can connect with other FSoE slave modules like Safety I/O and servo drives that have Safe Motion functionality. Each FSoE slave device has four safe inputs, two safe outputs and four OSSD outputs.
Pepperl+Fuchs Power Supplies
The DIN rail mounted PS1000 power supply is lightweight and can save space when redundancy topologies are used. With the PS1000, the required redundancy diode is built into the power supply, reducing the need for additional modules. With an efficiency of 95%, the PS1000 offers better performance while reducing energy costs. It is also certified for installation in Ex-rated Div. 2/Zone 2 areas.
PULS DIN Rail Power Supply
The Puls CP20.242-IOL 480W DIN rail power supply is a 24V, 20A, 480W, 1-phase energy-efficient IP20 power supply, with an efficiency of up to 95.5%. It has an integrated IO-Link communication interface. This power supply is designed to optimize system performance and provide insights into the operational state of both the power supply and incoming mains power. The CP20.242-IOL comes with advanced features such as PowerBoost, where power reserves of 20% may be used continuously at temperatures up to +45° C. Additionally, these reserves can deliver 5x the nominal output current for 5 ms.