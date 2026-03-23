March 2026 Product Roundup: Industrial Networking

Wago has introduced three functional safety I/O modules to be used with its PFC controllers. These new 750 Series modules have four safe inputs along with either two safe outputs at 10A/24V DC, or four safe outputs at 2A/24V DC each. The power outputs operate in both bipolar and unipolar modes. The module monitors short circuits, cross circuits and 24V power supply from separate sources. Using these modules, safety-related applications up to SIL3/PLe can be implemented without the need for a safety PLC. These modules are compliant with UL/CSA 61010-1, UL/CSA 61010-2-201 and UL 121201, and CSA-C22.2 No. 213 standards.