March 2026 Product Roundup: Industrial Networking

Wago I/O Modules
Wago has introduced three functional safety I/O modules to be used with its PFC controllers. These new 750 Series modules have four safe inputs along with either two safe outputs at 10A/24V DC, or four safe outputs at 2A/24V DC each. The power outputs operate in both bipolar and unipolar modes. The module monitors short circuits, cross circuits and 24V power supply from separate sources. Using these modules, safety-related applications up to SIL3/PLe can be implemented without the need for a safety PLC. These modules are compliant with UL/CSA 61010-1, UL/CSA 61010-2-201 and UL 121201, and CSA-C22.2 No. 213 standards.
AutomationDirect Relay Extension Modules
Dold RK 6929 compact safety relay extension modules from the Safemaster series amplify and multiply safety relay outputs while providing galvanic isolation between control and power levels. They support applications requiring safety levels up to Cat. 4/PL e or SIL 3 and are designed for machine building and firing systems. These safety relay extension modules offer forcibly guided contacts (IEC 61810-2) for safe diagnostics, Interface Type C Class:1 (compatible with semiconductor safety outputs) and come in a 17.5 mm wide package.
Festo Servo Drives
The CMMT-AS servo drives give OEMs a choice between two distinct safety levels. All CMMT-AS servo drives are multiprotocol and configurable to EtherNet/IP, Profinet, EtherCAT and Modbus TCP communication protocols. CMMT-AS servo drives integrate key safety functions directly within the drive, minimizing external components and setup time. OEMs can choose to implement safety via hard-wired digital I/O or over a ProfiSafe network for integration with Siemens safety PLCs.
CBS ArcSafe Remote Switch Kit
The RSK-PMT-GW switch kit allows technicians to remotely operate G&W SF6 insulated switchgear from up to 300 feet away while remaining outside the arc flash boundary. The RSK-PMT-GW is compatible with G&W 15–38 kV SF6 insulated switchgear using up to six-position rotary puffer switches, and includes an actuator designed to operate them. The kit also contains the RSO-IV-M18 with radio remote and torque-limiting control via a current-control module. This system can rotate to any of six points on the G&W switch.