December 2025 Product Roundup: Robotics

ABB Robotics has launched OmniCore EyeMotion, which enables any OmniCore-powered robot to recognize its surroundings using any third-party camera or sensor and adapt in real time. Designed for users of all skill levels with a simple web interface using drag-and-drop sensors or cameras, the new software provides fast image acquisition and recognition. It is integrated with ABB’s software suite, complementing RobotStudio for rapid set-up and deployment. In more complex applications, OmniCore EyeMotion can be combined with ABB’s Automatic Path Planning Online, which can continuously plan and execute the optimum, collision-free paths around obstacles and moving objects in real time without human intervention.