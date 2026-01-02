December 2025 Product Roundup: Robotics

ABB Intelligent Vision System
ABB Robotics has launched OmniCore EyeMotion, which enables any OmniCore-powered robot to recognize its surroundings using any third-party camera or sensor and adapt in real time. Designed for users of all skill levels with a simple web interface using drag-and-drop sensors or cameras, the new software provides fast image acquisition and recognition. It is integrated with ABB’s software suite, complementing RobotStudio for rapid set-up and deployment. In more complex applications, OmniCore EyeMotion can be combined with ABB’s Automatic Path Planning Online, which can continuously plan and execute the optimum, collision-free paths around obstacles and moving objects in real time without human intervention.
Omron Autonomous Mobile Robot
The OL-450S is a low-profile, omni-directional autonomous mobile robot (AMR) featuring an integrated lifting plate, advanced navigation and centralized fleet management support. This AMR can handle the transport of load carriers with a payload capacity of up to 450 kg and a lifting range from 108 to 308mm. Equipped with 360° safety coverage, the OL-450S can navigates complex layouts, avoiding obstacles and ensuring safe operation around personnel. It also feeatures wireless charging. As with all Omron AMRs, the OL-450S is managed by Omron’s Flow Core software, a centralized platform capable of managing fleets of up to 100 AMRs with varying payload capacities.
Igus Palletizing Cobot
The Fairino FR20 collaborative palletizing robot features a 20 kg payload capacity and 1,85 mm reach with six degrees of freedom. The FR20 features versatile configuration, intuitive programming and intelligent control to ensure consistent stacking in demanding industrial environments. The robot is available on the RBTX online marketplace, which provides customers access to over 40 partners offering compatible kinematics, cameras, software, grippers, sensors and control systems. Three purchase options are available: purchase only, purchase and training, and turnkey installation, which includes complete setup and installation for immediate operation.
Universal Robots Robotic Arm
With the same 1750 mm reach as the UR20 but with a significantly slimmer profile, UR8 Long combines an 8 kg payload capacity with reach, stability and precision in a rugged, compact, lightweight form. These features make it ideal for space-constrained setups and industrial tasks, from complex weldments to precision dunnage picking and flexible multi-point inspections. UR8 Long runs with both PolyScope 5 and PolyScope X, and can be extended with the MotionPlus motion control technology for integration with linear axis, rotary positioners and rotary turntables. The improved joint architecture reportedly delivers up to 30% faster cycle times compared to earlier generations of cobots.