June 2026 Product Roundup: Robotics

Omron Cobot Hardware and Software Upgrade
The TM S Series of collaborative robots now includes three new high-performance robots alongside critical hardware enhancements and the launch of the TMflow 2.22 software platform. The TM30S (30 kg payload) was designed for heavy-duty applications such as palletizing, machine tending and mobile manipulators; the TM20S (20 kg payload) offers a balance of reach and payload for automating quality inspection, palletizing and machine tending; the TM6S (6 kg payload) is a long reach, compact model optimized for precision material handling, welding and mobile manipulators.
Productive Robotics 7-Axis Cobots
OB7 collaborative robots can be used in high volume production as well as short runs and high-mix/low-volume jobs, including mill tending, lathe tending, deburring, welding, gluing, packaging, QC testing, part marking and sanding. With OB7 cobots, no cage is required. Each model of OB7 collaborative robots works safely alongside people. When equipped with safety sensors and people aren’t present, OB7 can safely work at high speeds, then slow to safe speeds when people are nearby. Also, OB7’s zero programming means no coding, classes or special training needed.
Robotiq Tactile Sensing Gripper
TSF-85 brings advanced tactile sensing including pressure, vibration and proprioception directly to the gripper’s tips, enabling more reliable grasping and richer multimodal data for robotic physical AI applications. The tactile sensor fingertips are designed to replace standard fingertips on the Robotiq 2F-85 gripper and connect to a data acquisition module. They feature both static sensing and proprioceptive sensing, allowing for slip detection, dynamic regrasping, tactile and texture-based object recognition, and object localization.
SEW Modular Mobile Robot Platform
Mobile Robot Platform 1600 (MR P1600) is a standardized, modular mobile robot platform. It can be configured for contactless, inductive charging using Movitrans spot or Movitrans line. The platform supports configurable load-handling options, including conveyor transfer, lift, drive-under and precise docking, using standardized material transfer attachments or custom-engineered load handling. Performance features include up to 1600 kg load capacity; speeds up to 1.6 m/s, and ±7% grade; precise positioning up to ±4 mm; interface options including 360V + 24V; EtherCAT, FsoE and Safe I/Os; WLAN communications; and VDA 5050 support.
Epson SCARA Robots
Epson’s latest GX-C Series robot lineup, powered by the RC800A controller featuring SafeSense technology, includes the GX4C, GX8C, GX10C and GX20C. Offering multiple arm configurations for increased productivity and worker protection while minimizing machine footprint, the GX-C Series also features GyroPlus vibration reduction technology that helps optimize workcell throughput with smooth motions and fast settling times. Designed for ease of use, the series includes Epson RC+ 8.0, the latest version of Epson’s software development platform.