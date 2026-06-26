June 2026 Product Roundup: Robotics

TSF-85 brings advanced tactile sensing including pressure, vibration and proprioception directly to the gripper’s tips, enabling more reliable grasping and richer multimodal data for robotic physical AI applications. The tactile sensor fingertips are designed to replace standard fingertips on the Robotiq 2F-85 gripper and connect to a data acquisition module. They feature both static sensing and proprioceptive sensing, allowing for slip detection, dynamic regrasping, tactile and texture-based object recognition, and object localization.

Mobile Robot Platform 1600 (MR P1600) is a standardized, modular mobile robot platform. It can be configured for contactless, inductive charging using Movitrans spot or Movitrans line. The platform supports configurable load-handling options, including conveyor transfer, lift, drive-under and precise docking, using standardized material transfer attachments or custom-engineered load handling. Performance features include up to 1600 kg load capacity; speeds up to 1.6 m/s, and ±7% grade; precise positioning up to ±4 mm; interface options including 360V + 24V; EtherCAT, FsoE and Safe I/Os; WLAN communications; and VDA 5050 support.