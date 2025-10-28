October 2025 Product Roundup: Sensors and Machine Safety

Sick has released the OD200, a miniature measuring distance sensor for short ranges that features measurement stability on highly reflective, black and irregular surfaces. The newly developed triangulation measurement core with its evaluation algorithms plays a key role in delivering this high level of accuracy. It is currently designed for process speeds up to 3 kHz and will be available in various sensor variants for measuring ranges of 25 mm to 160 mm. The connectivity options of the OD200 include all required and industry-standard interfaces and I/Os, including IO-Link, an analog current/voltage output as well as one switching I/O. In addition to the measured values, the sensor also provides data for inline optimization of the measurement performance and for ongoing condition monitoring.