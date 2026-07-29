July 2026 Product Roundup: Sensors

AutomationDirect Proximity Sensor
The AchieVe PAM-AP-1A inductive proximity sensor from AutomationDirect is a tubular sensor with a 12 mm diameter x 35 mm body. It features nickel-plated brass housing, PNP, N.O. output, 2 mm sensing distance, 3 kHz switching frequency, IP67 rating and pigtail wiring for easy installation. It has a repeat accuracy of 0.1 mm when mounted flush and 0.2 mm when non-flush mounted. The sensor’s face material is composed of PBTP (polybutylene terephthalate) and it meets the IEC 60947-5-2 shock/vibration standard.
Festo Force Sensor
Festo’s SKDA IP67-rated sensor determines tensile and/or compression forces in machines and systems. It is suitable for static and dynamic measurement tasks in direct force flow. The force transducer is used to measure axial forces on electric screw presses and for force measurement. The SKDA sensor is designed with CrNi steel and is corrosion resistant. It offers high shock and vibration resistance with good reproducibility and is easy to mount. Its force measuring range extends up to 100 kN and uses an operational voltage of 10 to 30V.
Sick Photoelectric Sensors
The Sick W12 photoelectric sensors offer reliable object detection in industrial environments. The rugged zinc die cast housing protects against mechanical and thermal influences. The photoelectric sensors are resistant to optical interference such as ambient light. The local BluePilot user interface with teach-turn adjustment and IO-Link enable fast commissioning. Application-focused variants ensure a high detection reliability, even for transparent, uneven, reflective, high-contrast, perforating or depolarizing objects.
Siemens Temperature Sensor
Siemens Sitrans TS500 temperature sensors are designed for a range of measurement applications in harsh environments. The modular design of the system with a protective tube made of tubular or solid material, an extension, a connection head and an optional transmitter or display enables the use of standard components. Intrinsically safe or flameproof designs are also available for use in hazardous locations. Explosion protection is available by the ignition protection types: intrinsically safe Ex i (IS), increased safety Ex e (NI), flameproof enclosure Ex d (XP) and respiratory dust protection by means of enclosure Ex t (DIP).
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