July 2026 Product Roundup: Sensors

Siemens Sitrans TS500 temperature sensors are designed for a range of measurement applications in harsh environments. The modular design of the system with a protective tube made of tubular or solid material, an extension, a connection head and an optional transmitter or display enables the use of standard components. Intrinsically safe or flameproof designs are also available for use in hazardous locations. Explosion protection is available by the ignition protection types: intrinsically safe Ex i (IS), increased safety Ex e (NI), flameproof enclosure Ex d (XP) and respiratory dust protection by means of enclosure Ex t (DIP).