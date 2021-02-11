FAULHABER Expands its Encoder Portfolio by Adding Multiturn Absolute Encoders with Line Driver - Integrated Referencing

The new magnetic AEMT-12/16 L absolute encoder delivers absolute angle information with a preset multiturn resolution of 16 bits (65536 revolutions) and a singleturn resolution of 12 bits (4096 steps) for commutation, speed control, and motion control.

FAULHABER MICROMO
Feb 11th, 2021
Aemtl

This position data can be queried by a SSI Interface with BiSS-C Protocol. With a line driver, the interface is designed differentially and is based on the RS422 standard. It is thereby possible to position the motor/encoder unit up to five metres away from the controller.

The BiSS-C protocol is designed for industrial applications in which high transmission speed, flexibility and minimal implementation effort are required. Digital Hall sensors for commutation of the motors are no longer generally needed. With AEMT, sine commutation is possible as is very efficient operation of the motor with minimal torque ripple.

The encoder can be connected to a main power supply as well as a backup battery or alternative energy storage. If the main power supply is switched off, the backup battery will still provide the encoder with enough energy to detect motor revolutions and increment or decrement the multiturn count accordingly. This way, when switching on the main supply again, the count is still valid. A new reference run is not necessary.

The multiturn count can be reset via an additional interface pin during start-up. The encoder can be combined with brushless DC-motors of the B, BX4 and BP4 series.

The encoder is connected with a ribbon cable; suitable connectors are available. Different filter modules and adapters for connecting to FAULHABER Speed and Motion Controllers are also available.

The advantages at a glance:

  • Cable length of up to 5 m
  • Efficient operation with low torque ripple
  • No reference run after switch on necessary
FAULHABER MICROMO
