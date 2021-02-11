FAULHABER Expands its Encoder Portfolio by Adding Multiturn Absolute Encoders with Line Driver - Integrated Referencing

This position data can be queried by a SSI Interface with BiSS-C Protocol. With a line driver, the interface is designed differentially and is based on the RS422 standard. It is thereby possible to position the motor/encoder unit up to five metres away from the controller.

The BiSS-C protocol is designed for industrial applications in which high transmission speed, flexibility and minimal implementation effort are required. Digital Hall sensors for commutation of the motors are no longer generally needed. With AEMT, sine commutation is possible as is very efficient operation of the motor with minimal torque ripple.

The encoder can be connected to a main power supply as well as a backup battery or alternative energy storage. If the main power supply is switched off, the backup battery will still provide the encoder with enough energy to detect motor revolutions and increment or decrement the multiturn count accordingly. This way, when switching on the main supply again, the count is still valid. A new reference run is not necessary.

The multiturn count can be reset via an additional interface pin during start-up. The encoder can be combined with brushless DC-motors of the B, BX4 and BP4 series.

The encoder is connected with a ribbon cable; suitable connectors are available. Different filter modules and adapters for connecting to FAULHABER Speed and Motion Controllers are also available.

The advantages at a glance: