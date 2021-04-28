Thermal Imaging to Break the Chain of Infection

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

FAULHABER MICROMO
Apr 28th, 2021

The idea of mass temperature monitoring is nothing new. Its introduction and increased use was prompted by the localized epidemics caused by the SARS, MERS and Ebola viruses. In view of the acute health risks that these viruses pose, some countries already began using thermal scans at airports and other points of arrival a number of years ago in order to at least hinder the spread of the diseases. As a result of COVID-19, this method is now increasingly being used all over the world.

Fever is usually a symptom of an infectious disease. Even if the increased temperature is not necessarily caused by the coronavirus, it is an indication that closer examination is required. If a traveller is found to have a high temperature, targeted tests can then be carried out and further immediate measures taken.

Hotspot 650x450Fast and contact-free
A major advantage of temperature measurement using thermal imaging cameras is its suitability for mass monitoring. The procedure is contact-free, takes just a few seconds and can be automated. This means it can be used at airports, at border controls or in other "sluice" situations without freedom of movement being significantly restricted or large numbers of people having to undergo cumbersome procedures. For example, South Korea also adopted the method during the parliamentary election on 15th April 2020: The body temperature of every voter was measured before they entered the polling station. This could be the reason why the country has managed to control the coronavirus particularly well compared to the rest of the world.

The inner corner of the eyelid is the most suitable spot on a person's face for fast and relatively reliable temperature measurement. Unlike the forehead, for example, which can cool down significantly as a result of perspiration, the temperature at the corner of the eye is extremely constant. It can be determined using the infrared radiation emitted by the body's surface. Most thermal imaging cameras capture this radiation in a similar way to normal digital cameras using an image sensor with up to one million pixels.

Each pixel is a tiny bolometer, a thermal receiver measuring a few square micrometers. It takes less than 10 milliseconds for the thermal radiation to heat the bolometer, which is just 150 nanometers thin, by approximately one fifth of the temperature difference between the object temperature and the bolometer's own temperature. The sum of these values is used to calculate the temperature profile on the captured surface. Represented visually, this produces a thermal image with the familiar color shading – the brighter the color, the higher the temperature.

Thermal pixels and quantum well Stepper Motor 650x450

Apart from the bolometer, there are other methods of measuring temperature contact-free and "optically". For example, certain sensor types detect the wavelength of the radiation and use it to determine the temperature. Bolometers and wavelength detection are not only used for clinical temperature measurement in humans. Another familiar application is searching for temperature leaks in the insulation of buildings. The colored thermal image immediately indicates where heat – or cold in the case of air-conditioned buildings – is being lost.

A less well known but widespread application for thermography is quality control. Whether metal, plastic or glass – a precisely set temperature during thermal processing steps is often a decisive factor in the quality of a product. This is why processes such as hot-rolling, lamination or glass hardening are frequently monitored using thermal imaging cameras. In the case of solar cells, thermography reveals structural damage by detecting energy-inefficient "hot spots". Thermography also plays a key role in safety technology. A thermal scan can, for example, make overheated components visible long before they reach a critical condition.

In atmospheric and space research, a completely different method is used: the quantum well infrared photodetector (QWIP). It consists of alternate layers of extremely thin semiconductor material and utilizes a quantum effect. The layers limit the quantum-mechanical states that a particle can assume there. Incoming infrared waves influence the state and from this it is possible to obtain meaningful images. These images are characterized by extremely high-resolution "colors".

Bolometer Frau 650x450There are also devices that do not use the available thermal radiation, but instead make use of active illumination. An infrared light source illuminates the observed scene in the same way as a standard photographic lamp – the thermal imaging camera becomes a night-vision device. This method is used in, for example, anti-terror operations in dark rooms. The infrared light remains invisible to the targeted individuals.

Optics in motorized motion
No matter which method is used, electromagnetic waves must always be "collected", bundled and guided for measurement and imaging. This is essentially done in the same way as for conventional photography in visible light. The same optical elements are used: Lenses are moved for focusing and zooming; apertures are adjusted, filters brought into position and shutters operated. In the case of the widely used bolometer, the thermal pixels must additionally be recalibrated at short intervals so that points with the same temperature have the same brightness in the image. For this purpose, most devices have a black shutter which is automatically moved in front of the sensor in order to calibrate all pixels to the same value. The quicker the shutter moves, the shorter the time during which measurement cannot performed.

Thermal House 650x450To enable focusing and zooming, optical devices are often equipped with precious-metal commutated DC micromotors of the 1524 ... SR series. They achieve extremely high performance values with minimal space requirements. Motors measuring 8-10mm in diameter are used in cases where drives need to fit inside minute microlenses. For example, stepper motors of type ADM0620 in combination with an integrated lead screw are ideal for moving filters and shutters. FAULHABER also offers an extensive range of motors as well as matching gearheads, encoders and other accessories. They provide the optimum solution for almost every application. The drive components can be found in many conventional optical devices where they have been successfully tried and tested for many years. This also applies to the automatic, motorized alignment of the cameras on pan-tilt mounts. The FAULHABER compact and low-vibration stepper motors in particular are predestined for such applications.



Companies in this article
FAULHABER MICROMO
Videos from FAULHABER MICROMOView all videos
MICROMO - Company Overview
MICROMO - Company Overview
Feb 22nd, 2019
MICROMO - A Solution for Every Motion Application
MICROMO - A Solution for Every Motion Application
Apr 25th, 2018
MICROMO | New Products Featured At MD&M West 2016 trade show
MICROMO | New Products Featured At MD&M West 2016 trade show
May 9th, 2016
Epic Rio Eclipse Sparkplug Pr V2
Opto 22 Joins the Eclipse Foundation and Sparkplug Working Group
MQTT/Sparkplug governing body and industry collective welcomes a change-making industrial automation manufacturer to help drive the future of the protocol.
Apr 29th, 2021
39882 Product Bldc Ultra Ec 22ecp35 2a
Portescap Integrates Driver Into New 22ECP Mini Brushless DC Motor
Portescap’s new 22ECP miniature brushless DC motor includes an integrated driver to optimize motor performance and simplify installation.
Apr 28th, 2021
Shot 14 Black Overhead No Smart 02 New
Mitsubishi Electric Automation Introduces LoadMate Plus™ Robot Cell for Flexible Machine Tool Tending
LoadMate Plus aims to increase production in high-mix, low-volume machine shops and free up operators through automation.
Apr 28th, 2021
Siemens Time Series
Siemens Acquires TimeSeries to Help Customers Speed Digital Transformation Through Increased Adoption of Low-Code
Acquisition of TimeSeries to expand Xcelerator portfolio through development of industry-specific apps built on Mendix platform.
Apr 28th, 2021
Thumbnail Image002
Universal Robots Handpicks Systems Integrators to Deploy ActiNav Next-Generation Machine Loading
To better address demand for its popular ActiNav flexible machine loading system, Universal Robots announces the following integrators as ActiNav Solutions Providers to assist end users in ActiNav deployments.
Apr 28th, 2021
MicroHAWK® Industrial Fixed-Mount Barcode Scanners
Sponsored
MicroHAWK® Industrial Fixed-Mount Barcode Scanners
Omron high-performance barcode readers are designed for easy, fast, and reliable decoding of 1D and 2D barcodes.
Apr 14th, 2021
Thermal Camera 650x650
Thermal Imaging to Break the Chain of Infection
Apr 28th, 2021
Stridelinx Ixon Cloud 5x7
StrideLinx VPN Routers and Free Cloud Service from AutomationDirect
Apr 27th, 2021
Eish Press Release Image
ON/OFF Current Sensor for Critical Load Monitoring
Apr 27th, 2021
Bi Ss C Press Photo
POSITAL Precision Magnetic Encoders – Available with BiSS-C Communications Interface
Apr 26th, 2021
Ex Cover Pro D2 Hi Res
Pepperl+Fuchs Introduces the New Ex-Cover Pro Smartphone for Division 2
The premium, rugged, multi-purpose smartphone is based off of the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro.
Apr 26th, 2021
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Sponsored
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Looking for automation solutions for packaging and palletizing? This is your destination for all things cobot. Whether it’s webinars, video case studies or product information, you’ll find it all in this one spot.
Aug 31st, 2020
With the component carrier from HARTING, the manual mounting of position sensors is no longer necessary. The component carrier increases reproducibility and reduces processing costs.
Component Carriers Simplify the Mounting of Sensors
HARTING has developed a component carrier that can be mounted directly with electronic components allowing previous manual assembly processes to be automated. Flexible circuit boards can also be replaced, increasing precision and reducing assembly costs.
Apr 26th, 2021
Picture1
New Omron K7GE-MB Motor Insulation Resistance Monitor Minimizes Unplanned Downtime
Manufacturers can benefit from the new K7GE-MG monitoring device which automatically measures the insulation resistance of motors and equipment at manufacturing sites.
Apr 26th, 2021
Picture1
Omron Releases New H7CC Multi-Function Counter
Manufacturers can benefit from a new Omron digital counter that improves overall user experience through better visual feedback and simplified operation while estimating the remaining lifetime of the counter.
Apr 26th, 2021
Figure 1: The LBK safety radar system enables reliable 3D area monitoring in hash environments.
More Safety in Harsh Environments
3D safety systems are a good option for reliably monitoring danger zones. They present a safe alternative, even in harsh environments where e.g. sparks, dirt and dust occur.
Apr 23rd, 2021
Metal temperatures in a turbine blade, predicted using conjugate heat transfer simulation with Simcenter STAR-CCM+ software.
Siemens Digital Industries Software Partners with Siemens Energy to Simulate Next Generation of Energy Systems
Apr 22nd, 2021
Wenglor Laser Sensors 5x7
Wenglor Photoelectric Sensors from AutomationDirect
Apr 22nd, 2021
Finder Encl Lights Pr
FactoryMation Now Selling LED Panel Lights
Find your new magnetic enclosure lighting at FactoryMation.
Apr 22nd, 2021
Guided Wave Radar Ls
Guided Wave Radar Level Sensors from AutomationDirect
Apr 21st, 2021
More in Supplier News
With the new, modular har-modular® connector for the PCB, the technology group is now offering a modular construction kit with a trillion possible combinations.
Connectivity+: Powerful Connectivity of the Future
HARTING featuring numerous innovative solutions and products at HANNOVER MESSE digital Edition .
Apr 21st, 2021
The Quick Start offers a fast and flexible way to try out edgeConnector Siemens as connectivity solution with AWS.
New AWS Quick Start for Softing edgeConnector Siemens Available
Softing Industrial launches an AWS Quick Start for its edgeConnector Siemens docker container application, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Apr 21st, 2021
Festo
Filters Ensure Clean Compressed Air in Food Zones
Festo introduces the MS series of filtration products—filters that lower the risk of particle contamination when compressed air comes into direct contact with food or packaging in the food zone.
Apr 21st, 2021
Sg Gateway Mio
Ixxat Smart Grid Gateways Enable IO and Wi-Fi Sensors to be Connected to Energy Networks
HMS Networks is now expanding its Ixxat® SG-gateway series for networking of energy components.
Apr 19th, 2021
39434 Ewing Foley Partners With Softing
Ewing-Foley Partners With Softing to Expand IT Network Technology Support to Northwest U.S. Customer Base
Ewing-Foley, Inc., a manufacturers’ representative firm that provides complete sales and marketing services to the datacom and networking industry, has announced its partnership with Softing Inc., an industry leader in industrial communications tech.
Apr 19th, 2021
Dorner Flex Move Helix Helical Plain Bend
Gain Unlimited Configurations for Added Flexibility with the New FlexMove Helical Plain Bend Conveyors from Dorner
Apr 19th, 2021
Cessmii Header
CESMII - The Smart Manufacturing Institute, Adds Microsoft as Member
Elevating interoperability, community, and innovation as imperatives for the smart manufacturing ecosystem.
Apr 19th, 2021
Prosense 8mm Sensor 5x7c
New 8mm Photoelectric, Inductive Proximity and Capacitive Proximity Sensors from AutomationDirect
New rectangular 8 mm by 16 mm inductive proximity sensors have been added to AutomationDirect’s sensor line-up in flush and non-flush mounting options, NO or NC output, and NPN or PNP logic.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Idec Hr5 S Safety Relay Image Hr5 S C2 B S
IDEC Introduces Category 2 Safety Relay Module
Designed specifically to comply with updated ISO 13849 Safety Category 2 requirements, this safety relay module helps users economically apply better and more appropriate safety measures.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Oryx Logo Composite Rev Png Copy
Oryx Additive Launches scaWaterjet Cleaning Station
Oryx Additive announces the launch of its scaWaterjet water-pressure cleaning station designed to remove support material from multiple 3D printed models rapidly, with bulk and/or fine detail jetting options.
Apr 15th, 2021
With the new Fischer UltiMate™ 80, Fischer Connectors has been able to design a highly reliable and costeffective product offering best value for money. The new Fischer UltiMate™ in size 15 features up to 27 signal and power contacts.
Fischer UltiMate™ Series: New Field-Ready Solutions for Unparalleled Functionality and Ruggedness in Extreme Environments
The global connectivity solution provider Fischer Connectors has extended its flagship series of ultra-rugged and harsh-environment connectors with two new products: the Fischer UltiMate™ 80 and the standard Fischer UltiMate™ connector.
Apr 15th, 2021
39010 Softing Virtual Showroom
Softing Issues an Invitation to the Virtual “Softing Automotive Convention”
Following a successful digital event premiere last fall, Softing is issuing an invitation for a second virtual event, the “Softing Automotive Convention” on May 5 and 6, 2021.
Apr 15th, 2021