Siemens Acquires TimeSeries to Help Customers Speed Digital Transformation Through Increased Adoption of Low-Code

Siemens Digital Industries Software today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire TimeSeries, a leading Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and Mendix partner. TimeSeries has significant expertise in the development of vertical apps built on the Mendix™ low-code platform, which will help Siemens accelerate digital transformation by increasing adoption of low-code and offering new apps including smart warehousing, predictive maintenance, energy management, remote inspections and more. The industry-leading Mendix low-code platform is the cloud foundation for Siemens’ Xcelerator™ portfolio of integrated software and services.

“The addition of TimeSeries to Siemens will help our customers and partners get to value with low-code even faster,” said Derek Roos, CEO & co-founder, Mendix. “We’re equipping enterprises with cutting-edge digital capabilities to help them elevate how they conduct business and deliver rich, engaging experiences. The TimeSeries team brings deep expertise in developing SaaS solutions for a range of verticals, and I’m excited to welcome them to Siemens.”

TimeSeries will expand capabilities that can help enterprises and ISVs everywhere accelerate their digitalization efforts using the Mendix platform. Through bespoke industry apps and best practices, templates and re-useable components that leverage advanced technologies — including AI, intelligent process automation, multiexperience, state-of-the-art UI design, multi-cloud, and more — Siemens will be able to deliver better experiences to customers, employees, and suppliers.

“Since our acquisition of Mendix in 2018, we have continued to see how this powerful low-code platform is a game changer for companies across every industry,” said Tony Hemmelgarn, President and CEO, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “The addition of TimeSeries to Siemens will enable us to significantly expand the development of new apps, increase adoption of our low code platform and grow the Xcelerator ecosystem.”

Since 2012, TimeSeries has been developing industry-specific applications for industries including manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, energy and banking and financial services. Their configurable app templates capture industry best practices and solve repeatable problems, and can be quickly and easily customized to the needs of individual enterprises. These apps, combined with Siemens’ industrial expertise and go-to-market reach, can enable customers across the full spectrum of industries to utilize the power of low-code and the Mendix platform even faster.

“From the start, TimeSeries has been focused on solving our customers’ challenges by bringing together the best people and latest technologies and pushing that to the limit. Now, as part of Siemens, we’re excited to bring the power of pre-built and customizable low-code solutions to more industries,” said Erik Gouka, CEO, TimeSeries. “Joining Siemens Digital Industries Software will unlock huge new opportunities for us, and we’re looking forward to help even more companies digitally transform.”

TimeSeries has offices in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, and Canada.

