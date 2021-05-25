Teledyne Imaging’s New 2k and 4k Line Scan Cameras Deliver Industry-Leading Performance in a Compact Package

New Linea Lite series line scan cameras are more accessible than ever.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Teledyne DALSA
May 25th, 2021
Linea Lite cameras are built for a range of machine vision applications.
Linea Lite cameras are built for a range of machine vision applications.

Teledyne Imaging, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY] company and global leader in machine vision, launches the Linea™ Lite family of line scan cameras built for a wide range of machine vision applications. The new Linea Lite cameras feature a 45% smaller footprint than the original Linea.  Based on a new proprietary CMOS image sensor from Teledyne Imaging, it expands on the success of the original series of low-cost, high-value Linea line scan cameras.

Designed to suit many applications, the Linea Lite offers customers a choice between high full well mode or high responsivity mode, via easy to configure gain settings. The cameras are available in 2k and 4k resolutions, in monochrome and bilinear color. Linea Lite has all the essential line scan features, including multiple regions of interest, programmable coefficient sets, precision time protocol (PTP), and TurboDrive™. With GigE interface and power over Ethernet (PoE), Linea Lite is an excellent fit for applications such as secondary battery inspection, optical sorting, printed materials inspection, packaging inspection, and many more.

 “We are thrilled to launch the new Linea Lite series of line scan cameras,” commented Mike Grodzki, Product Manager for Linea Lite. “This new family combines everything we’ve learned about machine vision over the years into a powerful and low-cost package.”

Key Features:

  • 7µm or 14µm pixels
  • 2k and 4k resolutions
  • Configurable full well
  • Precision time protocol
  • Selectable 8 or 12-bit output

For more information, visit www.teledyneimaging.com.

Companies in this article
Teledyne DALSA
Linea Lite cameras are built for a range of machine vision applications.
Teledyne Imaging’s New 2k and 4k Line Scan Cameras Deliver Industry-Leading Performance in a Compact Package
New Linea Lite series line scan cameras are more accessible than ever.
May 25th, 2021
Dehn Din Rail Surge Preotection 5x7
DEHN Surge Protection Devices from AutomationDirect
May 24th, 2021
Takyon
AMETEK Abaco Systems Announces New AXIS Takyon Application Programming Interface Library
May 20th, 2021
39905 Bg 95 D Pro Profinet
Dunkermotoren is First Drive Technology Manufacturer to Integrate Certified PROFINET with PROFIdrive in Servo Motor
May 20th, 2021
IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH becomes climate neutral.
IDS Lives Holistic Climate Protection
May 20th, 2021
IndustrialNet™ M12 Cat 5e and Cat 6A Overmolded Cordsets
Sponsored
IndustrialNet™ M12 Cat 5e and Cat 6A Overmolded Cordsets
Panduit’s M12 A-coded, X-coded, and D-coded cordsets are rated for ten million flex cycles, providing durability and reliability
May 3rd, 2021
40755 051821 Nord Maxxdrive Industrial Gear Units Web
NORD MAXXDRIVE Industrial Gear Units: Built for the Toughest Applications
May 19th, 2021
Download
METZ CONNECT’s M12 A-Code Connectors
May 19th, 2021
Download
Banner's WLS15 Pro Makes Indication More Intuitive and Helps Facilities Better Manage Their Supply Chain
Programming options can reduce costs, increase process efficiency, and improve machine availability.
May 18th, 2021
The Tundra in flight.
Serial Production of Hexadrone's Tundra Modular Tool-Carrier Drone with Fischer Connectors' Rugged, Miniature Connectivity Solutions
May 18th, 2021
39533 Pm Aws Quick Start Final Cmyk 300dpi
New AWS Quick Start for Softing edgeConnector Siemens Available
Softing Industrial launches an AWS Quick Start for its edgeConnector Siemens docker container application, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).
May 14th, 2021
IndustrialNet™ M12 Cat 5e and Cat 6A Overmolded Cordsets
Sponsored
IndustrialNet™ M12 Cat 5e and Cat 6A Overmolded Cordsets
Panduit’s M12 A-coded, X-coded, and D-coded cordsets are rated for ten million flex cycles, providing durability and reliability
May 3rd, 2021
Centaur Rad 650x600
Deep Insight with Light Revolution
May 13th, 2021
Murrplastik Cable Entires 5x7 Smaller
MurrplastiK Cable Entry Systems from AutomationDirect
May 13th, 2021
Data Feed Sis Opener 210x240mm Cmyk 300dpi jpg Ico500
Security for Industry 4.0
Seamless, secure data exchange for the integration of production and management levels.
May 12th, 2021
Siemens Fractal Technologies Image May2021
Siemens Expands Industry-Leading IC Verification Portfolio with Acquisition of Fractal Technologies
Fractal’s technology to be integrated into Siemens’ Solido product family; extends Siemens’ machine learning-powered EDA functionality to the IP validation domain.
May 12th, 2021
Abb Swifti Cobot
Collaborative Robots Offer Higher Payloads and Speeds
Unlock automation for first-time users
May 11th, 2021
Auto Tool
SICK's Third TiM$10K Challenge Concludes, Texas A&M University Students Win First and Second Place
May 11th, 2021
Vision Solutions Smartcamera Lite Bvs Sl
SmartCamera Lite Focuses on Quality Control
New model delivers cost-effective solution for machine vision.
May 9th, 2021
Fanuc1
Tabletop Industrial Robot
FANUC America adds the LR Mate 200iD/14L tabletop industrial robot to its LR Mate robot series. It can process or handle parts weighing up to 14kg in the e-commerce and warehousing, food and beverage, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.
May 7th, 2021
More in Supplier News
Idec 8 Port Switch Sx5 E Hu085 B
IDEC 8-Port Unmanaged Ethernet Switch Delivers Key Industrial Managed Switch Features
Giving users an improved and economical plug-and-play option, the IDEC SX5E series 8-port unmanaged switch supports QoS, IGMP snooping, and broadcast storm protection functionalities.
May 6th, 2021
SLM synthetic rope barge breasting winch with NORD gearmotor at an inland grain elevator.
Superior Performance
SLM Corporation and NORD DRIVESYSTEMS: a productive partnership.
May 6th, 2021
Lightbulb1 Web
WISER Expands IP Portfolio, Receives 14th Patent
WISER Systems, Inc. has received 11 new patents since January of 2020.
May 5th, 2021
Poc 400
Neousys Technology Launches POC-400 Series, A New-generation of Ultra-compact Fanless Embedded Computers with Intel® Elkhart Lake Atom® x6425E Processor
May 5th, 2021
Vvdtqr7c T1b Kn7y Vl5m Pd Zhlv7 Wb0 N4r81 Xjn3f D2 Cf5nx Gr V3 Zsc37 Cg Tq1 W4d M36 K2 Lk619 W61r H771 Hpj Hrw89dy Fq36 Rk6 V Vh Hpfc3sjc Mj N4mj Rhv Chv Hn W1 Gt Cyl6 Bw Jj W6 Tqv2 5k W Zy Sw7 Nx Kl48f Sflbw44 Dw1 F1brrrh W9c Yp9 D6 Qqp9k V9 Vg Wy5htg Qtw5lg Cwr1 Bh Lyw1 Tm Zc2b Ngy
Absolute Bus Encoder
The Model A58SB absolute bus encoder from Encoder Products is designed for harsh factory and plant floor environments. It is available in both single- and multi-turn resolution.
May 5th, 2021
Direct Wire Large Gauge Mtw Wire 5x7
Direct Wire’s Large Gauge MTW Cable from AutomationDirect
May 4th, 2021
Dorner Hartland Location
Dorner Affirms its Pledge for Continuous Improvement by Receiving ISO 9001:2015 Recertification
May 4th, 2021
Beckhoff Twin Cat Vision Hmi Controls
Machine Vision-specific Control Software
Beckhoff’s new TwinCAT Vision control combined with its TwinCAT HMI gives users the option of directly integrating image processing into the TwinCAT HMI operator interface.
May 3rd, 2021
Picture1
Omron Automation Americas Wins 2021 Circuits Assembly NPI Award for Advanced 3D SPI Solution
Circuits Assembly Online Magazine honors Omron Automation Americas for its outstanding contribution to test and inspection technology with the powerful VP9000 3D SPI system.
May 3rd, 2021
Sinamics G115d Conveyor Application 3 With Digitalization
Drive System for Conveyor Applications
Siemens’ Sinamics G115D compact drive system is specifically designed for horizontal conveyor applications. The motor, drive, and gearbox are in one unit and is offered in two versions—wall- and motor-mounted.
Apr 30th, 2021
Epic Rio Eclipse Sparkplug Pr V2
Opto 22 Joins the Eclipse Foundation and Sparkplug Working Group
MQTT/Sparkplug governing body and industry collective welcomes a change-making industrial automation manufacturer to help drive the future of the protocol.
Apr 29th, 2021
39882 Product Bldc Ultra Ec 22ecp35 2a
Portescap Integrates Driver Into New 22ECP Mini Brushless DC Motor
Portescap’s new 22ECP miniature brushless DC motor includes an integrated driver to optimize motor performance and simplify installation.
Apr 28th, 2021