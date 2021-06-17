Seeq Expands Machine Learning Features for Process Engineering and Data Science Integration

New Seeq extensibility features facilitate machine learning initiatives by bridging IT and OT organizations, enabling end user access to data scientist algorithms.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Seeq
Jun 17th, 2021
Seeq Ml Expansion Press Release Image

Seeq Corporation, a leader in manufacturing and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) advanced analytics software, announces the release of R52 with new features to support the use of machine learning innovation in process manufacturing organizations. These features enable organizations to deploy their own or third-party machine learning algorithms into the advanced analytics applications used by front line process engineers and subject matter experts, thus scaling the efforts of a single data scientist to many front-line OT employees.

New Seeq capabilities include Add-on Tools, Display Panes, and User-defined Functions, each of which extend Seeq’s predictive, diagnostic, and descriptive analytics. The result is faster development and deployment of easy-to-use algorithms and visualizations for process engineers. With R52, end users will also be able to schedule Seeq Data Lab notebooks to run in the background, fulfilling a top customer request.

Seeq customers include companies in the oil and gas, pharmaceutical, chemical, energy, mining, food and beverage, and other process industries. Investors in Seeq—which has raised over $100M to date—include Insight Ventures, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, Altira Group, Chevron Technology Ventures, Cisco Investments, and Next47, the venture group for Siemens.

As a compliment to the new extensibility features, Seeq data scientists are working with customers to develop and deploy machine learning algorithms tailored to the industrial process domain. Current areas of focus include automatically detecting performance changes in monitored assets, identifying causal relationships among process variables, and improved diagnostics by identifying and labeling patterns within a data set. For example, a super-major oil & gas company is using Seeq extensibility features to enable easy access by process engineers to a neural-network algorithm created by their data science team, helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“Analytics software for manufacturing organizations is an area overdue for innovation,” says Steve Sliwa, CEO and Co-Founder of Seeq. “Spreadsheets replaced pen and paper 30 years ago for analytics and haven’t changed much since. By leveraging big data, machine learning and computer science innovations, Seeq is enabling a new generation of software-led insights.”

Seeq first shipped easy to use machine learning-enabled features in 2017 in Seeq Workbench, and then in 2020 introduced Seeq Data Lab for Python scripting and access to any machine learning algorithm. This support for multiple audiences—with no code/low code features for process engineers and a scripting environment for data scientists engaged in feature engineering and data reduction efforts—democratized access to machine learning innovation.

Seeq’s approach to integrating machine learning features in its applications addresses many of the reasons data science initiative fail in manufacturing organizations.

  • Seeq connects to all underlying data sources—historian, contextual, manufacturing applications, or other data sources—for data cleansing and modeling.
  • Seeq supports the connected, two-way, interaction of plant data and process engineering expertise in OT departments with the data science and algorithm expertise in IT departments.
  • Seeq provides a complete solution for algorithm development, updating and improving algorithms over time, employee collaboration and knowledge capture, and publishing insights for faster decision making.

In addition to Seeq Data Lab support for machine learning code and libraries, Seeq also enables access to the Seeq/Python library by third-party machine learning solutions including Microsoft Azure Machine Learning, Amazon SageMaker, and open source offerings such as Apache Anaconda. For example, a manufacturer using Amazon SageMaker is evaluating their machine learning insights with Seeq to create work orders in their SAP system.

Seeq is available worldwide through a global partner network of system integrators, which provides training and resale support for Seeq in over 40 countries, in addition to its direct sales organization in North America and Europe.

To learn more about Seeq visit seeq.com.

Companies in this article
Seeq
Image001
How Do You Update 900 PLCs In Warehouses With Minimal Downtime?
The Codesys Automation Server can make PLC updates six times faster.
Jun 17th, 2021
ProSense Timer Relays from AutomationDirect
Jun 17th, 2021
41284 Intesis Ir Interface
Control Any Air Conditioning Unit From Modbus or BACnet-Based Automation Systems Via IR
Jun 17th, 2021
Seeq Ml Expansion Press Release Image
Seeq Expands Machine Learning Features for Process Engineering and Data Science Integration
New Seeq extensibility features facilitate machine learning initiatives by bridging IT and OT organizations, enabling end user access to data scientist algorithms.
Jun 17th, 2021
g-Stop Anti-Vibration Patented Motion Profiles – Available in ClearPath Integrated Servos!
Jun 16th, 2021
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Sponsored
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Looking for automation solutions for packaging and palletizing? This is your destination for all things cobot. Whether it’s webinars, video case studies or product information, you’ll find it all in this one spot.
Aug 31st, 2020
Beamex
Beamex Upgrades Its MC6 Calibrator Family With Increased Computing Power and Enhanced HART Functionality
Jun 15th, 2021
By harnessing this all new HARTING development, electronic components can be fitted directly onto the component carrier, thereby replacing flexible circuit boards.
Component Carriers Replace Flexible Printed Circuit Boards In Linear Measuring Systems
Jun 14th, 2021
The Scalance MUM856-1 – the first industrial 5G router from Siemens – is available now. The device connects local industrial applications to public 5G, 4G (LTE), and 3G (UMTS) mobile wireless networks.
Siemens Makes First Industrial 5G Router Available
Jun 11th, 2021
Open Ware
AMETEK Abaco Systems Announces Significant Upgrades to Switch Management Software
Jun 11th, 2021
Quabbin 600v Control Cable 5x7
Quabbin 600V Control Cable from AutomationDirect
Jun 10th, 2021
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Sponsored
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Looking for automation solutions for packaging and palletizing? This is your destination for all things cobot. Whether it’s webinars, video case studies or product information, you’ll find it all in this one spot.
Aug 31st, 2020
Free 3-in-1 online event on the IDS Vision Channel on June 24th at 9 a.m. EDT
Focus Event "Capture the Light" With Image Processing Experts From IDS
Jun 10th, 2021
Interpower Cord Clips
U.S.A.-Made Interpower Cord Clips
Jun 10th, 2021
Invitation to the webinar: On 16 June 2021, experts from Festo will answer questions about automation in liquid handling. (Image: Festo SE & Co. KG)
How To Control Precisely Very Small Volumes of Liquid
Festo Life Science webinar on liquid handling opens up new perspectives for automation.
Jun 10th, 2021
Beamex Logo
Beamex Launches New CMX Analytics Dashboard To Make It Even Easier For Customers To Manage Their Calibration Process
Jun 8th, 2021
Im0084591
SICK and Vention Partner to Bring Enhanced Robot Guidance Systems to Manufacturers
Vention’s manufacturing automation platform accelerates the design and deployment of modular applications for robot guidance systems with SICK.
Jun 8th, 2021
Opc Day International Graphic
Join Us for 2nd Annual OPC Day International – June 8th to 10th
A deep-dive into OPC UA technology, initiatives, end user experiences, and more.
Jun 7th, 2021
Bml Sf2
Balluff Adds Compact Magnetic Encoder for Safety Applications
BML SF2 measures lengths up to 48 m, offers repeat accuracy of less than 1 µm.
Jun 7th, 2021
Stahl Safety Isolators Launch
STAHL Safety Isolators from AutomationDirect
Jun 4th, 2021
More in Supplier News
Thumbnail Image001
Control System Integrator Patti Engineering Celebrates 30-Year Anniversary
Patti Engineering thanks employees, clients, and partners in celebration of three decades of providing innovative controls system integration solutions for industrial automation, production intelligence, and shop floor IT solutions.
Jun 4th, 2021
Condition Monitoring works in a variety of ways with an integrated PLC and ability to process data from analog, digital, and virtual sensors.
NORD DRIVESYSTEMS’ Condition Monitoring Solution Makes Predictive Maintenance a Reality for Efficiency-Focused Plant Operations
Jun 4th, 2021
Sick
Miniature Photoelectric Sensor
SICK’s W4F miniature photoelectric sensor can detect jet black, highly reflective, flat, or transparent objects in tight installation spaces for proximity applications.
Jun 3rd, 2021
41480 Ringfeder 5117 Image
RINGFEDER Releases New GWE 5117 Servo-Coupling for Hollow Shaft Connections
Jun 2nd, 2021
The DRT25C.R sensor is installed above the conveyor belt and uses the conveyor as a reference.
Reliable Detection of Multipacks
The new dynamic reference diffuse sensor DRT25C.R from Leuze detects various film-wrapped bottles and cans fault-free.
Jun 2nd, 2021
Download
Amid Uptick in Material Handling Projects, Applied Manufacturing Technologies Releases R-Palletize, a Configurable Robotic Palletizing Station
R-Palletize, AMT’s configurable robotic palletizing station, provides a flexible robotic palletizing solution with an easy-to-use interface for changing material handling needs.
Jun 2nd, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 06 02 At 8 36 13 Am
ECOM Presents Tab-Ex® 03 D2—The Third Generation of its 8-Inch Android Tablet Series
Jun 2nd, 2021
The Hailo-8™ recently won the 2021 Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Award for Best Edge AI Processor. Learn more about why Hailo was chosen as the winner of this prestigious award.
AI Chipmaker Hailo Partners with Lanner Electronics to Launch Next-Generation AI Inference Solutions at the Edge
Lanner’s Edge Computing Appliances, Combined with the Hailo-8™ AI Acceleration Module, Offers the Highest Performance, Lowest Power, and Most Cost-Effective Edge AI Hardware Solutions for Smart Cities, Smart Retail, and Industry 4.0.
Jun 2nd, 2021
With the intuitive online tool myPNOZ Creator, users can assemble “their” individual safety relay myPNOZ. Photo: Pilz GmbH & Co. KG
"My Safety" For Automation
In Modular safety relay, myPNOZ, is the world's first individualized safety relay!
May 31st, 2021
Sureservo2 5x7
New Family of SureServo2 Servo Systems from AutomationDirect
May 31st, 2021
Belden Brand Jpg Large 5dea7c0edde58
Belden Continues to Transform LANs and Industrial Sites with Innovative Solutions
Cable, connectivity, networking, and software releases in Q2 2021 include new products and expansions to existing product lines.
May 31st, 2021
Acieta Fast Bend4
Versatile Robot Handles Repetitive, Dangerous Work on Press Brakes
May 31st, 2021