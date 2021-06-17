Control Any Air Conditioning Unit From Modbus or BACnet-Based Automation Systems Via IR

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

HMS Networks
Jun 17th, 2021
41284 Intesis Ir Interface

HMS Networks now launches a new IR-based Intesis® AC interface that enables integration of any Air Conditioning unit, regardless of brand, into Modbus or BACnet Building Automation Systems.

The importance of controlling air conditioning systems
HVAC systems are usually the largest energy-consumers in a building. Therefore, it is crucial for building owners to monitor and control these systems to save costs and energy. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it increasingly important to find new ways of installing and using AC units, as ventilation and “clean air” has become a major concern.

The Air Conditioning market is growing fast with new brands and different types of AC units constantly emerging. This makes it challenging for building owners to integrate AC-units into their specific Building Management System (BMS).

A universal IR interface compatible with more than 100 AC units
The Intesis offering includes the most comprehensive portfolio of AC interfaces on the market, enabling monitoring and control of air conditioning units from any home or building automation system.

The portfolio is now further strengthened as HMS launches a universal IR-based Intesis AC interface for integrating AC units to Modbus or BACnet-based automation systems. The new interface connects to the AC unit via the IR link which is already used by most AC units to communicate with their remote control. The Intesis IR-based AC Interface is already compatible with more than 100 IR remote controllers and their associated AC units.

Fast configuration and diagnostic thanks to Intesis MAPS
The new AC interface solution is configured using the Intesis MAPS tool, which brings many advantages for the system integrator. With a project-based configuration, all the interfaces installed can be configured in a single MAPS template, making it easy to copy device configurations and set up new projects. Thanks to the diagnostics function, the commissioning process and any post-installation assistance is also simplified.

Learn more at www.intesis.com

Companies in this article
HMS Networks
Image001
How Do You Update 900 PLCs In Warehouses With Minimal Downtime?
The Codesys Automation Server can make PLC updates six times faster.
Jun 17th, 2021
ProSense Timer Relays from AutomationDirect
Jun 17th, 2021
41284 Intesis Ir Interface
Control Any Air Conditioning Unit From Modbus or BACnet-Based Automation Systems Via IR
Jun 17th, 2021
Seeq Ml Expansion Press Release Image
Seeq Expands Machine Learning Features for Process Engineering and Data Science Integration
New Seeq extensibility features facilitate machine learning initiatives by bridging IT and OT organizations, enabling end user access to data scientist algorithms.
Jun 17th, 2021
g-Stop Anti-Vibration Patented Motion Profiles – Available in ClearPath Integrated Servos!
Jun 16th, 2021
Water and dustproof to IP68 when mated with compatible connector
Sponsored
Water and dustproof to IP68 when mated with compatible connector
900 Series Buccaneer - Our most high powered circular connector in the Buccaneer range capable of up to 32A, 600V ac/dc ratings.
Jun 1st, 2021
Beamex
Beamex Upgrades Its MC6 Calibrator Family With Increased Computing Power and Enhanced HART Functionality
Jun 15th, 2021
By harnessing this all new HARTING development, electronic components can be fitted directly onto the component carrier, thereby replacing flexible circuit boards.
Component Carriers Replace Flexible Printed Circuit Boards In Linear Measuring Systems
Jun 14th, 2021
The Scalance MUM856-1 – the first industrial 5G router from Siemens – is available now. The device connects local industrial applications to public 5G, 4G (LTE), and 3G (UMTS) mobile wireless networks.
Siemens Makes First Industrial 5G Router Available
Jun 11th, 2021
Open Ware
AMETEK Abaco Systems Announces Significant Upgrades to Switch Management Software
Jun 11th, 2021
Quabbin 600v Control Cable 5x7
Quabbin 600V Control Cable from AutomationDirect
Jun 10th, 2021
1200x628
Advantech Launches ADAM-6300 Series: OPC UA I/O Modules for IoT Digitalization
Jun 10th, 2021
Free 3-in-1 online event on the IDS Vision Channel on June 24th at 9 a.m. EDT
Focus Event "Capture the Light" With Image Processing Experts From IDS
Jun 10th, 2021
Interpower Cord Clips
U.S.A.-Made Interpower Cord Clips
Jun 10th, 2021
Invitation to the webinar: On 16 June 2021, experts from Festo will answer questions about automation in liquid handling. (Image: Festo SE & Co. KG)
How To Control Precisely Very Small Volumes of Liquid
Festo Life Science webinar on liquid handling opens up new perspectives for automation.
Jun 10th, 2021
Beamex Logo
Beamex Launches New CMX Analytics Dashboard To Make It Even Easier For Customers To Manage Their Calibration Process
Jun 8th, 2021
Im0084591
SICK and Vention Partner to Bring Enhanced Robot Guidance Systems to Manufacturers
Vention’s manufacturing automation platform accelerates the design and deployment of modular applications for robot guidance systems with SICK.
Jun 8th, 2021
Opc Day International Graphic
Join Us for 2nd Annual OPC Day International – June 8th to 10th
A deep-dive into OPC UA technology, initiatives, end user experiences, and more.
Jun 7th, 2021
Bml Sf2
Balluff Adds Compact Magnetic Encoder for Safety Applications
BML SF2 measures lengths up to 48 m, offers repeat accuracy of less than 1 µm.
Jun 7th, 2021
Stahl Safety Isolators Launch
STAHL Safety Isolators from AutomationDirect
Jun 4th, 2021
More in Supplier News
Thumbnail Image001
Control System Integrator Patti Engineering Celebrates 30-Year Anniversary
Patti Engineering thanks employees, clients, and partners in celebration of three decades of providing innovative controls system integration solutions for industrial automation, production intelligence, and shop floor IT solutions.
Jun 4th, 2021
Condition Monitoring works in a variety of ways with an integrated PLC and ability to process data from analog, digital, and virtual sensors.
NORD DRIVESYSTEMS’ Condition Monitoring Solution Makes Predictive Maintenance a Reality for Efficiency-Focused Plant Operations
Jun 4th, 2021
Sick
Miniature Photoelectric Sensor
SICK’s W4F miniature photoelectric sensor can detect jet black, highly reflective, flat, or transparent objects in tight installation spaces for proximity applications.
Jun 3rd, 2021
41480 Ringfeder 5117 Image
RINGFEDER Releases New GWE 5117 Servo-Coupling for Hollow Shaft Connections
Jun 2nd, 2021
The DRT25C.R sensor is installed above the conveyor belt and uses the conveyor as a reference.
Reliable Detection of Multipacks
The new dynamic reference diffuse sensor DRT25C.R from Leuze detects various film-wrapped bottles and cans fault-free.
Jun 2nd, 2021
Download
Amid Uptick in Material Handling Projects, Applied Manufacturing Technologies Releases R-Palletize, a Configurable Robotic Palletizing Station
R-Palletize, AMT’s configurable robotic palletizing station, provides a flexible robotic palletizing solution with an easy-to-use interface for changing material handling needs.
Jun 2nd, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 06 02 At 8 36 13 Am
ECOM Presents Tab-Ex® 03 D2—The Third Generation of its 8-Inch Android Tablet Series
Jun 2nd, 2021
The Hailo-8™ recently won the 2021 Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Award for Best Edge AI Processor. Learn more about why Hailo was chosen as the winner of this prestigious award.
AI Chipmaker Hailo Partners with Lanner Electronics to Launch Next-Generation AI Inference Solutions at the Edge
Lanner’s Edge Computing Appliances, Combined with the Hailo-8™ AI Acceleration Module, Offers the Highest Performance, Lowest Power, and Most Cost-Effective Edge AI Hardware Solutions for Smart Cities, Smart Retail, and Industry 4.0.
Jun 2nd, 2021
With the intuitive online tool myPNOZ Creator, users can assemble “their” individual safety relay myPNOZ. Photo: Pilz GmbH & Co. KG
"My Safety" For Automation
In Modular safety relay, myPNOZ, is the world's first individualized safety relay!
May 31st, 2021
Sureservo2 5x7
New Family of SureServo2 Servo Systems from AutomationDirect
May 31st, 2021
Belden Brand Jpg Large 5dea7c0edde58
Belden Continues to Transform LANs and Industrial Sites with Innovative Solutions
Cable, connectivity, networking, and software releases in Q2 2021 include new products and expansions to existing product lines.
May 31st, 2021
Acieta Fast Bend4
Versatile Robot Handles Repetitive, Dangerous Work on Press Brakes
May 31st, 2021