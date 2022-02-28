Position and motion sensor specialist POSITAL has announced new models of its popular IXARC rotary encoders with housings that are only 27 mm long. This reduced length, combined with a diameter of only 36 mm, means that these super-compact devices are ideal for tight spaces. The radial cable entry and shaft seal have protection ratings of IP65, ensuring reliable operations under wet and dirty conditions. A wide variety of flange and shaft configurations are available, reducing the need for costly adaptors or work-arounds.

The new compact encoders are based on POSITAL’s well-proven magnetic measurement technology. Both incremental and single-turn absolute versions are available. Incremental variants are programmable: resolution can be set anywhere from one to 16,384 pulses-per-turn in software without requiring any changes to the mechanical properties of the devices. Similarly, pulse direction and the output driver – either Push-Pull (HTL) or RS422 (TTL) – can be reset through software updates. Changes can be made quickly in the shop or in the field using POSITAL’s easy-to-use UBIFAST programming tool. Absolute versions have resolutions of up to 16-bit and are available with analog, CANopen or SSI interfaces.