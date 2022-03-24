Aerotech Launches Second Generation of Nanopositioning Stages

Aerotech Inc., a global leader in precision motion control and automation, has released the second generation of its popular ANT nanopositioning stages. Building on its best-in-class predecessor, this line is engineered to bring superior performance to applications that demand truly outstanding dynamics and nanometer-level precision.

“We’ve made the ANT nanopositioning stages even better, giving our customers options with impressive dynamic capabilities, industry-leading positioning performance, new travel lengths and more,” said Brian Fink, Aerotech product manager. “Second-generation ANT stages are capable of achieving sub-nanometer position stability and minimum incremental motion.”

The second-generation ANT nanopositioning stages are ideal for single- and multi-axis applications that require ultra-precise, high-throughput motion performance, including photonics assembly and inspection; fiber alignment and optimization; optics manufacturing, testing and inspection; sensor testing and qualification; semiconductor processing and inspection; and research and laboratory applications.

Enhanced and new products include: