Aerotech Launches Second Generation of Nanopositioning Stages

Aerotech Inc., a global leader in precision motion control and automation, has released the second generation of its popular ANT nanopositioning stages. Building on its best-in-class predecessor, this line is engineered to bring superior performance to applications that demand truly outstanding dynamics and nanometer-level precision.
“We’ve made the ANT nanopositioning stages even better, giving our customers options with impressive dynamic capabilities, industry-leading positioning performance, new travel lengths and more,” said Brian Fink, Aerotech product manager. “Second-generation ANT stages are capable of achieving sub-nanometer position stability and minimum incremental motion.”
The second-generation ANT nanopositioning stages are ideal for single- and multi-axis applications that require ultra-precise, high-throughput motion performance, including photonics assembly and inspection; fiber alignment and optimization; optics manufacturing, testing and inspection; sensor testing and qualification; semiconductor processing and inspection; and research and laboratory applications.
Enhanced and new products include:
- ANT95L & ANT130L Single-Axis Linear Nanopositioning Stages – Available in a variety of configurations, ANT95L and ANT130L stages excel at combining resolution, accuracy, repeatability, size and reliability. The ANT130L is now available in travel lengths up to 210 mm.
- ANT95XY & ANT130XY Two-Axis XY Nanopositioning Stages – Ultra-precise ANT95XY and ANT130XY stages deliver superior planar performance with excellent geometric characteristics and can be further enhanced with ultra-high accuracy 2D error mapping. The integrated XY design is optimized for stiffness and dynamics, and a compact form factor allows for efficient machine and system design.
- ANT95LZ & ANT130LZ Single-Axis Z Nanopositioning Stages – ANT95LZ and ANT130LZ stages are specifically engineered to provide nanometer-level motion and positioning performance in the vertical orientation. They feature a generous load capacity and a user-adjustable, low-friction pneumatic counterbalance.
- ANT95LZS & ANT130LZS Low-Profile Z Nanopositioning Stages – ANT130LZS and the new ANT95LZS stages represent the pinnacle of vertical motion performance with a low profile. Featuring dual side-mounted pneumatic counterbalances with extremely low frictional characteristics, they deliver superior quality vertical motion in a compact form factor.