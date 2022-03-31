Cut-to-Length Quabbin Commercial Ethernet and Data Cables from AutomationDirect

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

AutomationDirect
Mar 31st, 2022
Quabbin Communication Cables 5x7

AutomationDirect has added Quabbin commercial Ethernet and data cables to provide more choices for your wiring/cabling needs.

The new 26 and 24 AWG commercial Ethernet cables are available in Cat5e/6/6a/6e types, in shielded and unshielded versions, and they are suitable for applications from 10 Base-T to 1000 Base-T (Gigabit Ethernet). These cables feature a round, smooth design for added flexibility that allows easy manipulation between devices during installation and routing. They can be ordered cut to length in 1-foot increments with a 20ft minimum, starting at $0.35/ft.

New Quabbin RS-422/485 data cables in 24, 22, and 20 AWG sizes are high quality, low-capacitance data cables designed with impedances specific for RS-422 and RS-485 communication applications in industrial environments. These new Quabbin data cables can be ordered cut to length in 1-foot increments with a 25ft minimum, starting at $0.58/ft.        

Companies in this article
AutomationDirect
Perceptiv Sentry S2100 Platform
Wireless Asset Monitoring
Regal Rexnord offers the Perceptiv™ Sentry S2100 platform for cost effective wireless vibration and temperature monitoring for industrial powertrain applications.
Apr 1st, 2022
Quabbin Communication Cables 5x7
Cut-to-Length Quabbin Commercial Ethernet and Data Cables from AutomationDirect
Mar 31st, 2022
750 8217 600 000 Controller
New WAGO Controller Provides Straight Forward Wireless Data Distribution
Mar 31st, 2022
I Stock 1127728924 Ay
College Students: Apply by May 30 Deadline to Emerson's 2022 ASCO Engineering Scholarship Program
The merit-based awards recognize excellence in study, service, and innovation.
Mar 31st, 2022
Leaders from Beckhoff and OPEX® gathered at MODEX 2022 to finalize the deal to implement the new Infinity™ AS/RS at Beckhoff’s U.S. headquarters. (© OPEX Corporation, 2022)
Beckhoff Launches Warehouse Automation Project for US Headquarters Facility with OPEX
At MODEX 2022, company leaders finalized a deal to implement OPEX Corporation’s new Infinity AS/RS at Beckhoff USA headquarters for highly efficient warehousing and order fulfillment.
Mar 31st, 2022
SolaHD's Industry-Leading SDU-B Series DIN Rail AC UPS
Sponsored
SolaHD's Industry-Leading SDU-B Series DIN Rail AC UPS
SolaHD's SDU DIN rail AC UPS combines an industry-leading compact design with a wide operating temperature range, enhanced communication, and unique installation options.
Mar 15th, 2022
Banner Snap Signal Dxmr90 Industrial Controller Pr
Allied Electronics & Automation Offers Banner Engineering’s Innovative Snap Signal IIoT Solutions, Including the new DXMR90 Industrial Controller
Mar 29th, 2022
Gefran Inclination Sensors 5x7
New Gefran Inclination Sensors from AutomationDirect
Mar 29th, 2022
Nord 100 Frame Motor
Nord Motors Provide Additional Strength, Stability, and Cooling Advantages
Eliminate need for NPT adapters
Mar 28th, 2022
Wago Edge Computer
Wago Computer Is Built for Powerful, High-end Applications
Offers low latency control, a high level of determinism, and simplified north/south connection with cloud-based services
Mar 25th, 2022
Ant 95 And 130 Family On White1
Aerotech Launches Second Generation of Nanopositioning Stages
Includes enhanced performance specifications and low profile options.
Mar 24th, 2022
SolaHD's Industry-Leading SDU-B Series DIN Rail AC UPS
Sponsored
SolaHD's Industry-Leading SDU-B Series DIN Rail AC UPS
SolaHD's SDU DIN rail AC UPS combines an industry-leading compact design with a wide operating temperature range, enhanced communication, and unique installation options.
Mar 15th, 2022
Gladiator Gcb Series Mccb 5x7
New Gladiator GCB Series Molded Case Circuit Breakers from AutomationDirect
Mar 24th, 2022
Swd New Product Image For Release Facility 2
WISER Systems Launches ATLAS: High Density, Enterprise-Wide Live Positioning Solution
The new WISER ATLAS provides revolutionary WISER Locator precision and ease of use scaled to thousands of work orders/assets across millions of square feet.
Mar 24th, 2022
Image001
ADLINK Launches NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX-based Industrial 4-channel PoE AI Vision System
Next-Gen AI vision system leverages new NVIDIA module for easy maintenance as an optimized development platform that simplifies AI to the edge.
Mar 24th, 2022
Wago Pro2 Power Supplies 5x7
New WAGO Pro2 Power Supplies and DC-to-DC Converters from AutomationDirect
Mar 24th, 2022
Surgere1
Surgere Signs Porsche Carrera Driver Parker Thompson
The leader in supply chain IoT extends its relationship with winning driver.
Mar 22nd, 2022
Cmx%20dashboard%20analytics%20v1
Beamex and Siemens Collaborate to Enable Paperless Calibration Workflows
Mar 22nd, 2022
Cynalytica Serial Guard 300dpi
Cynalytica Delivers First Deployment of SerialGuard Cybersecurity Solution for Gas Pipeline Operations
Cynalytica, Inc. announces the delivery of the first SerialGuard cybersecurity solution to a United States–based S&P 500 gas pipeline operator.
Mar 22nd, 2022
Press Photo Atex Iec Ex Certified Encoders(posital)
POSITAL’s Explosion-Proof Rotary Encoders Receive ATEX/IECEx Certification
Mar 21st, 2022
More in Supplier News
Image001
Surgere, a Pioneer in IoT Supply Chain Management, Brings Automotive Supply Chain Visibility to ABC INOAC Exterior Systems
Mar 21st, 2022
Eds 4000 G4000 Pr Image
Moxa Unveils Its Next-generation Industrial Networking Solutions to Help Futureproof Industrial Automation
Mar 17th, 2022
Hamrick Cs 400x338 Feb22
Powerful, Precise Pick-and-Pack Solution Significantly Cuts Changeover Time
Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc., helped one manufacturer boost throughput with small, fast servo motors and flexible data communications.
Mar 17th, 2022
Time saved as data types, parameter indices, and process data structures are already included in the function modules.
IO-Link via Modular Principle
The new IO-Link function modules from Leuze simplify the integration of device data into PLC programs. This saves the users time and enables error-free installation.
Mar 17th, 2022
V 1624530216725 Header Logo
Aerotech Offers Online Distribution Through Motion Plus
New partnership enables immediate delivery of precision motion products.
Mar 16th, 2022
Jpg
Motion Plus Now Distributing MICRONIX USA, LLC Products
Agreement expands motion plus miniature precision E-commerce portfolio.
Mar 16th, 2022
1
Intelligent Solution for Safe Object Differentiation and Identification on Conveying Solutions and Packaging Machines
The deTec4 Smart Box Detection allows for safe and intelligent human-material differentiation for rectangular-conveyed objects.
Mar 16th, 2022
Doug Schuchart, Global Intralogistics Industry Manager for Beckhoff Automation.
Beckhoff Promotes Doug Schuchart to Global Intralogistics Industry Manager
With deep industry knowledge, Schuchart will lead worldwide efforts in distribution and fulfillment center, parcel and post applications.
Mar 16th, 2022
300 Watt AC/DC Power Supplies for Industrial, Automation and ITE markets
Mar 15th, 2022
Cus Rollon Smart System Belt Actuators[74]
Rollon’s Latest SMART SYSTEM Belt Actuators Keep Automated Equipment Productive and Reliable
Rollon has updated its SMART SYSTEM lineup of belt-driven linear actuators with a rugged new design that supports heavy loads and ensures low maintenance operation in automated manufacturing, packaging machines and food and beverage equipment.
Mar 15th, 2022
Edge Vision Analysis Software
Mar 14th, 2022
Picture1
IEC 61850 ControlLogix® Module Ideal for Large, High-Performance Applications
Streamlined integration between IEC 61850 devices and a library of electrical protection devices from Rockwell Automation increases industrial productivity.
Mar 14th, 2022