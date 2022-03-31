Cut-to-Length Quabbin Commercial Ethernet and Data Cables from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added Quabbin commercial Ethernet and data cables to provide more choices for your wiring/cabling needs.

The new 26 and 24 AWG commercial Ethernet cables are available in Cat5e/6/6a/6e types, in shielded and unshielded versions, and they are suitable for applications from 10 Base-T to 1000 Base-T (Gigabit Ethernet). These cables feature a round, smooth design for added flexibility that allows easy manipulation between devices during installation and routing. They can be ordered cut to length in 1-foot increments with a 20ft minimum, starting at $0.35/ft.

New Quabbin RS-422/485 data cables in 24, 22, and 20 AWG sizes are high quality, low-capacitance data cables designed with impedances specific for RS-422 and RS-485 communication applications in industrial environments. These new Quabbin data cables can be ordered cut to length in 1-foot increments with a 25ft minimum, starting at $0.58/ft.