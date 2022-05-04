AMT Founder Michael Jacobs is Named for Prestigious Achievement Award, the Engelberger Robotics Award for Leadership

Applied Manufacturing Technologies Founder and CEO Michael Jacobs has been named by Association for Advancing Automation to receive the Joseph F. Engelberger Robotics Award for Leadership, the world’s most prestigious robotics honor.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Applied Manufacturing Technologies
May 4th, 2022
Download

Applied Manufacturing Technologies (AMT), North America’s largest independent automation engineering company supporting manufacturers, robot companies, system integrators, line builders and users of robotic automation worldwide, today announced Founder and CEO Michael P. Jacobs has been named to receive the Joseph F. Engelberger Robotics Award for Leadership by Association for Advancing Automation (A3).

Named after the late Joseph F. Engelberger who was known throughout the world as the founder and driving force behind industrial robotics, the Engelberger Robotics Award is the world’s most prestigious robotics honor. It is presented to individuals for excellence in technology development, application, education, and leadership in the robotics industry.  Each winner is selected by an award committee consisting of Past Chairs of the A3 Robotics Technology Strategy Award.  Award recipients are given a $5,000 honorarium and commemorative medallion with the inscription, “Contributing to the advancement of the science of robotics in the service of mankind.”  Since its inception, the Joseph F. Engelberger Robotics Award has been presented to 128 leaders from 17 countries.

In the association’s award announcement, A3 cited Jacobs’ expertise in the robotic automation industry and his early work at GMF Robotics (now FANUC) as contributing to his selection as well as his pioneering product development and market introduction of robot simulation and offline robotic programming systems.

“I was thrilled that Mike Jacobs was selected for the Engelberger Award for Leadership,” said Jeff Burnstein, president of A3. “He has been a tireless supporter of the robotics industry and our trade association for decades and has built AMT into one of the world’s top system integrators. I look forward to being part of the ceremony that honors him at the Automate 2022 show in Detroit.”

Jacobs will be presented with the Joseph F. Engelberger Robotics Award for Leadership at the Joseph F. Engelberger Awards Dinner and Ceremony on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the Automate 2022 conference and exhibition at the Huntington Place Convention Center in Detroit, Michigan.

Jacobs has a long history with the Robotic Industries Association (RIA), the organization which originated the Engelberger Award and is now under the umbrella of A3.  Joining the RIA in the early 1990s after founding Applied Manufacturing Technologies, Jacobs was an active contributor, serving on various committees, transitioning in the 2000s to committee chair positions, and culminating in his tenure as Chair of RIA from 2016-2017. After his term as RIA chair ended, Jacobs served as a board member for A3 and was part of a select group that created the strategic plan to steer RIA’s transition to A3.  He was subsequently invited to be one of the first members of A3’s Artificial Intelligence Technical Advisory Board, where he serves today.  “Recognition by industry leaders with an award that bears the name of Joseph Engelberger is a highlight of my career,” Jacobs said. “I am truly honored and deeply humbled.”

AMT offers full-service systems integration, specializing in end of line solutions, complex material handling systems, and engineering support such as turnkey industrial controls, robotic programming, and automation consulting. Bringing together best-in-class technologies and custom automation, AMT provides high-quality, cost-effective automation solutions.  The company’s solutions have benefited manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, medical, alternative energy, fabricated metal, industrial machinery, rubber and plastics, food and beverage, and many other industries.

Companies in this article
Applied Manufacturing Technologies
Designed for demanding applications, Emerson’s TopWorx™ PD Series uses Hall effect technology to reliably detect and control valve position.
Emerson Introduces Smart Valve Positioner Designed to Operate in a Range of Environmental Conditions
The TopWorx PD Series Smart Valve Positioner provides reliable valve positioning and safer, more efficient operation in a compact package.
May 4th, 2022
Neugart now also offers the ratio i=8 for precision gearboxes with helical gearing from the PSN series (with output shaft) and PSFN (with output flange)
Now More Choices for the Perfect Drive Solution
Neugart refines its range of coaxial planetary gearboxes: Effective immediately, the manufacturer also offers a gear ratio i=8 for its precision gearboxes with helical gearing. Thus, the gear ratio range now extends from i=3 to i=100.
May 4th, 2022
Download
Pilz and Midaco Corporation Team Up to Solve Safety Automation Challenges
More efficiency and higher safety at Midaco Corporation!
May 4th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 04 At 8 05 53 Pm
Saginaw Enviro-Therm® Series Enclosure Air Conditioners from AutomationDirect
May 4th, 2022
Download
AMT Founder Michael Jacobs is Named for Prestigious Achievement Award, the Engelberger Robotics Award for Leadership
Applied Manufacturing Technologies Founder and CEO Michael Jacobs has been named by Association for Advancing Automation to receive the Joseph F. Engelberger Robotics Award for Leadership, the world’s most prestigious robotics honor.
May 4th, 2022
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
Sponsored
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
See how easily the Cognex In-Sight 2800 can automate error detection. Powered by deep learning, it can solve a wide range of inspection applications quickly and easily — no programming experience required.
Apr 20th, 2022
Pa Visor Ex 650px Rdax 590x309
NEW Visor-Ex® 01 at OTC 2022
May 1st, 2022
Aso Safety Mat 5x7
Additional Safety Mats, Edges, and Bumpers from AutomationDirect
May 1st, 2022
17887 Banner
Live and In Person Once More: A Positive Outlook for the SPS 2022
May 1st, 2022
The sales curve at Beckhoff Automation continues to rise exponentially, with the Verl, Germany-based automation technology vendor recording an average annual growth of 15% since 2000. Beckhoff revenue grew 22% in 2021.
Beckhoff Automation Increases Global Revenue to 1.182B Euros
US revenue increases by over 22% to $100 million.
Apr 28th, 2022
Digital Electricity Class 4 Cables V2 1200x630
An Industry First: UL-Certified Class 4 Digital Electricity™ Cables from Belden
UL-Certified Class 4 Digital Electricity (DE) Cables allow end users to take advantage of DE to safely provide significant power across long distances.
Apr 28th, 2022
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
Sponsored
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
See how easily the Cognex In-Sight 2800 can automate error detection. Powered by deep learning, it can solve a wide range of inspection applications quickly and easily — no programming experience required.
Apr 20th, 2022
The new ASCO™ Series 090 three-way miniature solenoid valve enables designers to create lighter, more space-efficient solutions for gas control in oxygen therapy, compression therapy and gas analyzer devices.
Emerson’s New Three-Way Miniature Solenoid Valve Expands Flexibility in Medical Product Design
Compact, configurable three-way valve offers new options for high-flow, precision gas control in oxygen therapy and analytical devices.
Apr 28th, 2022
Inno Agent Innodisk
Innodisk Brings Advancements to the OOB space with InnoAgent
As AIoT systems become increasingly more advanced, and the systems they power become ever more crucial to our daily lives, it is as important as ever to ensure high availability, and have reliable management tools.
Apr 28th, 2022
Festo’s new SDBT-MSX is the first programmable proximity switch with auto teach-in for fast, easy commissioning.
New Festo Proximity Switch First to Feature Auto Teach-In for Fast, Easy Commissioning
Apr 28th, 2022
32414794
Adisra InsightView Delivers Advanced Equipment Analytics
The newly launched ADISRA® InsightView™ provides manufacturing equipment operators with the OEE measurements and advanced analytics insights needed to improve efficiency.
Apr 26th, 2022
Sightline Current
Winsted Partners With Concept Seating to Provide Wholistic Ergonomic Solution for 24/7 Environments
Apr 26th, 2022
A NORD MAXXDRIVE XT unit with swing base and auxiliary cooling fan.
MAXXDRIVE® Industrial Gear Units from NORD DRIVESYSTEMS Power High Torque Applications and Stand Up to the Toughest Environments
Apr 25th, 2022
Picture1
Axiomtek Unveils Tiger-Lake-Based 3.5” Embedded SBC Features Triple-Display Capability–CAPA55R
Apr 25th, 2022
Migatron’s new LCU-40APW and RPS-409A-IS3 (right) sensors ultrasonic
Ixthus Announce New Ultrasonic Sensors From Migatron Corp.
Apr 25th, 2022
More in Supplier News
Picturaae1
Cognex Presents Premium Decoding Technology in a New Compact Barcode Reader
DataMan 280 series combines modular design, ease of use and latest algorithms for higher throughput.
Apr 25th, 2022
Paul Kling Pr
Paul Kling Named Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing for Soft Robotics
Kling will lead all Soft Robotics' sales and marketing strategies globally.
Apr 25th, 2022
Pictuaare1
Herga Technology’s Multipedal Footswitch Platforms Available for Industrial Switching Tasks or Aith 60601-1 Approval for Medical Equipment
Apr 23rd, 2022
Picture1
ASRock Industrial Announces New Range of Industrial Motherboards with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors
Apr 23rd, 2022
Hgsi Harold G Schaevitz Industries Logo 310x109
Weld Pad Surface Temperature Thermocouple Probe
Apr 23rd, 2022
Octoplant Logo
The octoplant Software Solution Sets the Standard for Securing Factory Automation and Optimizing the Connection Between OT and IT
The new software platform helps reduce production downtime and provides optimal protection against data loss through a vendor-independent backup and cyber security strategy.
Apr 19th, 2022
Image003
Minimal Footprint 50 Watt AC/DC Power Supplies
Apr 19th, 2022
Jmp+new+facility
JMP Opens New Automation and Robotics Production Facility in Northwest Arkansas
Apr 19th, 2022
Bosch Rexroth Amr
Bosch Rexroth AMR Improves Safety and Productivity of Manufacturing Facilities
Can automate material handling applications without additional external infrastructure
Apr 15th, 2022
Tom Weingartner
PROFINET North America Welcomes New Technical Marketing Director
Apr 15th, 2022
Lk Nnj2m A
Chromasens Dual 10GigE Line Scan Camera Designed for High-Speed, Cost-Effective Color Inspection
Apr 15th, 2022
2020 7055 Polytron Custom Capabilities
Polytron Devices Expands Custom Linear Power Supply Capabilities
Apr 15th, 2022