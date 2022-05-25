Emerson Introduces Smart Valve Positioner Designed to Operate in a Range of Environmental Conditions

The TopWorx PD Series Smart Valve Positioner provides reliable valve positioning and safer, more efficient operation in a compact package.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Emerson
May 25th, 2022
Designed for demanding applications, Emerson’s TopWorx™ PD Series uses Hall effect technology to reliably detect and control valve position.
Designed for demanding applications, Emerson’s TopWorx™ PD Series uses Hall effect technology to reliably detect and control valve position.

Emerson, a global leader in fluid control and pneumatics technology, has released the TopWorx™ PD Series Smart Valve Positioner. The PD Series expands on Emerson’s current portfolio of TopWorx sensing and control products, providing intelligence, reliability, and versatility to valve control. The PD Series enhances the current TopWorx portfolio of discrete valve controllers, providing 100% control over valve position and integrating communication via a 4-20 mA loop signal and HART protocols. Customers can extract valuable feedback through this intelligent communication and can monitor for trends that offer predictive maintenance insights to help prevent costly downtime.

To maximize reliability, the PD Series uses Hall effect contactless position detection. Two PNP alarms that can be configured throughout the full displacement range help improve plant productivity and safety in any process application. The construction of the PD series product line is also designed to withstand a variety of environmental conditions. The PD Series will launch initially with two models: The PD100 for general purpose applications and the PD200 for use in explosive atmospheres.

“Every facility, no matter its environment, needs to be sure it’s operating as safely and efficiently as possible,” said Paul Bristow, Global Product Manager at Emerson. “That’s why the PD Series was designed for trusted performance in demanding conditions in many different applications and industries.”

The compact and lightweight design of the PD Series delivers a high degree of versatility, allowing for quick and simple installation on rotary and linear actuators in many applications. The same solution can provide precision control on both single- and double-acting actuators. An LCD screen allows operators access to device status and optional magnetic key technology allows operators to set all functions of the device without removing the cover in the field. Low air consumption and fast response deliver efficient operations, providing a single solution for both standard and heavy-duty conditions.

The TopWorx PD Series is built to the same industry-leading standards as other proven TopWorx products, to deliver exceptional value and trusted performance for demanding applications. The PD Series is suitable for use in oil and gas, chemical, industrial energy, on-site utilities, power generation, pulp and paper, waste and wastewater and food and beverage applications.

Emerson
