Allied Electronics & Automation Offers More Than 1,500 Ready-to-Ship Electrical Connectivity Solutions

Allied Electronics & Automation, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, offers more than 1,500 ready-to-ship electrical connectivity solutions from industry-leading suppliers including Heyco, LÜTZE and Southwire. Allied also offers facility maintenance solutions from leading suppliers like Makita that support the installation of electrical connectivity solutions. Vital to virtually every electronic application, electrical connectivity solutions transmit electrical current from an energy source, like a wall outlet, to devices and equipment that use that energy to perform a task.

Heyco has almost 100 years of experience designing and manufacturing high-quality, competitively priced connector and cable management solutions engineered to satisfy demanding application requirements in a wide range of industries. Solutions include stamped electrical components, bushings, cable clamps, conduit, cord grips and fittings.

LÜTZE has more than 60 years’ experience designing and developing reliable, innovative and efficient electrical and electronic components optimized for industrial automation and railway applications, and was one of the world’s first purveyors of highly flexible cables. Solutions include cables, cable management solutions and electronic connectors.

Southwire is a leading global supplier of wire and cable solutions with more than 70 years’ experience and produces roughly half of the cable used to transmit and distribute electricity in the United States. Solutions include NFPA 79 cables ideal for use in applications including fans, pumps, conveyors, compressors, elevators, extruders, crushers and presses.

Makita has more than 100 years’ experience designing and manufacturing power equipment and tools renowned for delivering best-in-class power, performance and durability on a wide variety of jobsites all over the world.

Allied supplies more than 3.5 million products from more than 650 trusted suppliers — including more than 250,000 ready-to-ship products in categories extending from passive, active, electromechanical and interconnect components to automation and control equipment.

