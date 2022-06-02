Supplied by OneMotion, a packaging automation products OEM and trusted Dorner partner, the permanent magnet motor uses less energy to run at higher speeds because its design is completely gearless. The motor’s direct-drive system uses fewer rotating parts and specially engineered magnetic arrays to cut down on energy loss through gear motion transfer.
iDrive2 Mag-Drive Motor Saves Energy While Boosting Sanitary Attributes to Dorner’s AquaPruf Sanitary Conveyor
Jun 2nd, 2022
