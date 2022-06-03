Mi FPS’s main focuses are hydraulics, pneumatics, lubrication, filtration, process pumps, precision industrial tooling and factory automation products. New and serviced components range widely from hydraulic pumps and motors to valves and cylinders of virtually any size. The new brand comprises North America’s largest network of over 65 on-demand retail fluid power hydraulic and industrial hose assembly stores and support facilities, including repair, build and engineering capabilities. Mi FPS serves the automotive, aerospace, metals, logistics, mobile offroad equipment, mining, medical, pharmaceutical and many other industries, while applying the highest-quality fluid power components and engineered systems.
Motion Launches Mi Fluid Power Solutions Brand
Motion Industries, Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair & operation replacement parts, & a premier provider of industrial technology solutions, is pleased to announce the formation of its fluid power business brand: Mi Fluid Power Solutions.
This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.
Jun 3rd, 2022