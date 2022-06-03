“Automation1 is the most exciting product to be released in commercial precision motion control in decades,” said Patrick Wheeler, Aerotech’s controls product manager. “Very rarely is the highest-performing product in any market segment also the easiest to use, and that’s exactly what Automation1 has accomplished. With the flexibility of deploying both PC and drive-based controller architectures and with API and industrial Ethernet support, there really is no better choice for development teams.”
Aerotech Continues Development of Innovative Automation1 Motion Control Platform
Jun 3rd, 2022
