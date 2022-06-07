Dräger, Focus FS Announce Strategic Partnership with Ontario Mine Rescue

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Jun 7th, 2022
Focus Fs Press Release Photo

Dräger Canada and Focus FS are pleased to announce a strategic, multi-year partnership with Ontario Mine Rescue (OMR) in mine rescue safety innovation. 

Together they will deploy the Focus FS Emergency Response software at over 30 operating mining sites across the province, which will provide each mine with the next generation of mine rescue technology. 

“This partnership demonstrates everyone’s commitment to continuously improving mine rescue safety and emergency preparedness,” said Rob Clark, Managing Director at Dräger Canada. “By supporting dynamic collaborations such as this one with Focus FS and OMR, we can continue being mine safety leaders in Ontario and around the world.” 

The Focus FS Emergency Response software replaces more traditional methods with digital communication and reporting tools used by rescue teams and surface personnel during active emergencies, training, and ongoing improvement. 

“We’re using leading-edge technology to strengthen mine rescue best practices,” said Jeffrey Brown, Focus FS President and CEO. “By vastly improving how critical information is collected and communicated in real-time, mine rescue teams can better respond to any incident – ultimately helping to save lives.” 

The Focus FS Emergency Response software was developed in partnership with industry led by OMR. 

“Our highest priority is the safety of those mine rescue responders we are sending back into the hazardous conditions of a mine emergency,” said Ted Hanley, Vice-President with Ontario Mine Rescue. 

“The mine rescue communications platform provided by Focus FS will be used as a critical tool to ensure timely, accurate information is relayed and available to mine 

rescue teams and mine management – ensuring they make the safest decisions possible in the shortest amount of time.” 

The software was introduced at the 2016 International Mines Rescue Competition and is now available for mines across the globe. 

