Emerson’s New Electric Actuators Offer Superior Application Flexibility, Precision and Repeatability

Featuring three different screw technologies, AVENTICS Series SPRA rod-style electric actuators offer unmatched versatility that can better meet exacting application requirements.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Emerson
Jun 7th, 2022
Emerson’s AVENTICS Series SPRA electric rod-style linear actuator is a cost-effective, high-performance solution, offering enhanced load capacity, accuracy and reliability.
Emerson’s AVENTICS Series SPRA electric rod-style linear actuator is a cost-effective, high-performance solution, offering enhanced load capacity, accuracy and reliability.

Emerson today launched its new AVENTICSTM Series Servo Profile Advanced (SPRA) Electric Actuators, a line of precise and highly repeatable rod-style cylinders. While only one electric actuator screw type is typically available in the market, the SPRA actuators offer three screw technologies. These include a precision ball screw, which provides exceptional durability and accuracy for applications that need optimal quality or throughput, a cost-effective lead screw option and roller screws for precision, speed and heavy loads. 

This versatile range of rod-style cylinders lets users in the automotive, food and beverage, packaging and life sciences industries configure electric actuators to meet exacting application requirements, such as improved sustainability or efficiency, rather than settle for standard approximation.

“With four sizes and multiple mounting options, the AVENTICS Series SPRA Electric Actuators are cost-effective, high-performance solutions that cover most machine automation applications,” said Linda Schwartzen, product marketing manager with Emerson’s AVENTICS actuator business. “Compliance with the ISO-15552 standard offers a wide range of accessories and our online calculation tool and configurator ensures the appropriate implementation and can meet exacting application requirements.”

Interconnected online tools allow users to instantly size and customize electric actuators, with no software installation or registration necessary. The configuration includes a direct download of CAD files, which comprises all elements of the configured solution, such as electric cylinder, accessories, mounting options and motor adapter. 

Learn more about the AVENTICSTM Series SPRA Electric Actuators.

Companies in this article
Emerson
Videos from EmersonView all videos
Connected Services: Diagnostics and Asset Monitoring more powerful than ever before
Connected Services: Diagnostics and Asset Monitoring more powerful than ever before
May 31st, 2022
Plataforma Digital MyEmerson, transformando las herramientas digitales
Plataforma Digital MyEmerson, transformando las herramientas digitales
May 26th, 2022
Martin Van Der Merwe on the Role of Hydrogen in the Asia-Pacific Region's Energy Mix - Part 2
Martin Van Der Merwe on the Role of Hydrogen in the Asia-Pacific Region's Energy Mix - Part 2
May 20th, 2022
Zs 92 Kst Ssr 40099 A5
Emergency Pull-Wire and Belt Alignment Switches for Extreme Ambient Conditions—Product Range Now Completed
Jun 7th, 2022
Centerline 2100
Rockwell Automation Integrates New PowerFlex® Drives into CENTERLINE® Motor Control Centers, Delivering Real-Time Predictive Analytics Benefits
Unplanned downtime costs manufacturers billions annually. New industrial automation hardware from Rockwell Automation aims to improve those results.
Jun 7th, 2022
Emerson’s AVENTICS Series SPRA electric rod-style linear actuator is a cost-effective, high-performance solution, offering enhanced load capacity, accuracy and reliability.
Emerson’s New Electric Actuators Offer Superior Application Flexibility, Precision and Repeatability
Featuring three different screw technologies, AVENTICS Series SPRA rod-style electric actuators offer unmatched versatility that can better meet exacting application requirements.
Jun 7th, 2022
Focus Fs Press Release Photo
Dräger, Focus FS Announce Strategic Partnership with Ontario Mine Rescue
Jun 7th, 2022
Odva Logo R
Joint Consortium Standardizes Common "Power Consumption Management" for the Shop Floor
A new interface standard for the acquisition of energy consumption data in industrial manufacturing is being developed by ODVA, OPC Foundation, PI, and VDMA based on OPC UA.
Jun 7th, 2022
4 Hardware Trends Driving the Evolution in Warehouse Automation
Sponsored
4 Hardware Trends Driving the Evolution in Warehouse Automation
As the market for warehouse automation grows, hardware will play an important role in the next generation of technological advancements. Take a closer look at four hardware trends worth watching.
Jun 1st, 2022
Pi Logo
Everything is Moving—OPC UA Companion Specification "Global Positioning”
Jun 7th, 2022
Odva Logo R
Single Common Conformance Test Plan to be Available for the IEC/IEEE 60802 TSN Profile for Industrial Automation
Jun 7th, 2022
Automation 1 Family And I Xc4e
Aerotech Continues Development of Innovative Automation1 Motion Control Platform
Jun 3rd, 2022
Dorner Ert250 Conveyor
Dorner’s ERT250/150 Conveyor Platforms Power Automation Applications at Automate 2022, June 6-9, in Detroit
Jun 3rd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 03 At 6 42 35 Pm
Contrinex Photoelectric Sensors with IO-Link Compatibility from AutomationDirect
Jun 3rd, 2022
4 Hardware Trends Driving the Evolution in Warehouse Automation
Sponsored
4 Hardware Trends Driving the Evolution in Warehouse Automation
As the market for warehouse automation grows, hardware will play an important role in the next generation of technological advancements. Take a closer look at four hardware trends worth watching.
Jun 1st, 2022
Box Gusset Bagging System
WeighPack Introduces Affordable Turnkey Coffee Bagging System
Jun 2nd, 2022
Dorner I Drive2
iDrive2 Mag-Drive Motor Saves Energy While Boosting Sanitary Attributes to Dorner’s AquaPruf Sanitary Conveyor
Jun 2nd, 2022
Amt Logo Tagline
AMT to Present Technical Seminars on Autonomous Mobile Robots and Mixed Load Depalletizing and at Automate 2022
Applied Manufacturing Technologies COO Craig Salvalaggio & Controls Manager Terry Meister will share technical expertise on autonomous mobile robots and mixed load depalletizing at Automate hosted by A3 Association for Advancing Automation June 6-9, 2022.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Cus 168 Manufacturing Automated Coolant Delivery System[40]
168 Manufacturing Debuts Its Automated Coolant Delivery System at IMTS 2022
168 Manufacturing, a developer of CNC machine shop automation technologies, will debut its FullShop™ Automated Coolant Management System at this year’s International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS).
Jun 2nd, 2022
Plus System Elm Unit
Rollon’s Enhanced Plus Series Actuators Deliver Greater Performance and Reliability
Rollon’s newly enhanced Plus System lineup of belt-driven linear actuators can now be integrated seamlessly with every industrial machine.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Abb Pro Kiln
ABB’s Next Generation Probe Helps Cement Industry Increase Safety and Sustainability in Kilns
Jun 1st, 2022
7a0fa8 1628de47844642cb829147e0b0e2e55c Mv2
Surgere, a Pioneer in IoT Supply Chain Management, Launches New Warehouse Management System for Hutchinson North America
Jun 1st, 2022
Emerson’s AVENTICS Series Advanced Valve Systems with OPC UA helps users solve interoperability challenges and access data more easily while the integration of the digital twin can improve productivity and efficiency.
Emerson Introduces First Pneumatic Valve System With Integrated Open Platform Communications Unified Architecture
AVENTICS Series Advanced Valve Systems with OPC UA is a digital twin solution that solves interoperability challenges while improving productivity and efficiency.
Jun 1st, 2022
More in Supplier News
Screen Shot 2022 05 26 At 10 43 48 Pm
GHGSat Doubles Capacity to Monitor Methane Emissions With Three New ABB-built Optical Sensors
May 26th, 2022
Allied Electrical Connectivity Pr
Allied Electronics & Automation Offers More Than 1,500 Ready-to-Ship Electrical Connectivity Solutions
ital to virtually every electronic application, electrical connectivity solutions transmit electrical current from an energy source to devices and equipment that use energy to perform a task.
May 26th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 26 At 10 32 48 Pm
IO-Link Smart Field I/O System from AutomationDirect
May 26th, 2022
MCM World’s Leader of Unmanned FMS systems Booth # S-8574
Announcing IMTS 2022 Show Participation
May 26th, 2022
Block-based Editor: Build Vision Apps with predefined blocks
Block-Based Editor: Create Vision Apps Without Programming Knowledge
New IDS NXT software release themed "App your camera!"
May 26th, 2022
A simple input mask in the EPLAN Data Portal helps companies quickly request the required data.
Device Data: Do-It-Yourself Is History
May 25th, 2022
Comau Ilika Goliath
Ilika and Comau Successfully Complete a Scale-Up Study for All-Solid-State Battery Technology and its Future Production for EV Manufacturer
May 25th, 2022
Press Photo Parallel Encoders(posital)
50 Years of Bit Parallel Encoders from POSITAL
Innovative designs help keep an old favorite available.
May 25th, 2022
Belden Pl Q2 2022 Cables 1200x630
Belden’s Q2 2022 Product Launches Include High-Performance Solutions
Second-quarter releases include networking and software solutions from Hirschmann, connectivity from Lumberg Automation, as well as RS-485 Cables, OSP Dry Loose Tube Cables, and Digital Electricity™ Certified Class 4 Cables from Belden.
May 25th, 2022
7a0fa8 1628de47844642cb829147e0b0e2e55c Mv2
Supply Chain Technology Leader, Surgere, Expands their Mexico Office
May 25th, 2022
Pr Icotek Kel Scdp Tr 32
New Cable Entry Plates from icotek
May 25th, 2022
Designed for demanding applications, Emerson’s TopWorx™ PD Series uses Hall effect technology to reliably detect and control valve position.
Emerson Introduces Smart Valve Positioner Designed to Operate in a Range of Environmental Conditions
The TopWorx PD Series Smart Valve Positioner provides reliable valve positioning and safer, more efficient operation in a compact package.
May 25th, 2022