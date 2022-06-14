New Current Transformer from Beckhoff Increases System Efficiency and Uptime

With greater differential current measurement, the SCT5564 device provides a universal current-sensitive ring-type current transformer that meets the EN/IEC 62020-1 standard.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Beckhoff Automation
Jun 14th, 2022
Machines and systems can increase efficiencies with intelligent differential current measurement via the SCT5564 ring-type current transformer.
Machines and systems can increase efficiencies with intelligent differential current measurement via the SCT5564 ring-type current transformer.

With the SCT5564 ring-type current transformer, Beckhoff offers a universal current-sensitive measurement system for AC and DC differential currents in conformance with the EN/IEC 62020-1 standard. Its use in machine monitoring ensures, among other things, increased system availability and minimized maintenance costs through the early detection of insulation faults.

The SCT5564 differential current transformer (type B/B+) can be used as a residual current monitor (RCM) and can measure DC and AC residual currents with up to 100 kHz frequency in the 0 to 2 A range. With its numerous setting options, this RCM offers a flexible platform for differential current measurement and is suitable for a wide range of systems engineering applications. This offers advantages both in the planning phase of an industrial plant and during expansions to include new loads that operate with DC voltages or high switching frequencies and can potentially increase the leakage current in the overall system. 

Furthermore, early detection of insulation faults using the SCT5564 helps engineers implement predictive maintenance, thus increasing system availability. In addition, unwanted tripping of the residual current circuit breaker due to diminishing machine insulation is avoided, and the expense of (repeated) insulation tests in accordance with DGUV v3/VDE 0100 is replaced by efficient, permanent residual current measurement.

The SCT5564 differential current transformer has an analog 4...20 mA output that represents the real-time RMS value (TRMS) of the measured differential current. In addition, a potential-free relay output (NO/NC) with freely selectable residual current can be used for warning purposes or even system shutdown if the TRMS residual current measured value exceeds the preset value. A test button and an external test button input support periodic testing of the RCM in accordance with applicable product standards.

Crucial advantages and added value with PC-based control
Fault currents can also occur during normal operation, e.g. due to the magnetizing of an electric motor during startup. In such cases, the seamless integration of the current transformer into PC-based control technology from Beckhoff creates special application advantages. In the example mentioned, the information available in the control system regarding the startup of a motor can reliably exclude false tripping. 

This important capability is particularly relevant for machines with multiple motors or actuators since an increasing residual current and thus a probable insulation fault can be assigned directly to the corresponding component without having to measure the differential current of each individual drive. The same applies, for example, to the monitoring of heating elements in plastics machines, where early replacement can prevent insulation loss due to aging in an efficient and cost-effective manner. Here, just one central measurement device and its corresponding control data make this possible.

Machines and systems can increase efficiencies with intelligent differential current measurement via the SCT5564 ring-type current transformer.
New Current Transformer from Beckhoff Increases System Efficiency and Uptime
With greater differential current measurement, the SCT5564 device provides a universal current-sensitive ring-type current transformer that meets the EN/IEC 62020-1 standard.
Jun 14th, 2022
Logo 600x200 Sick 400 120
New Smart Service Web Application for Better Data Visualization
SICK is launching Monitoring Box, the latest offering to curate, visualize, and analyze status data from SICK sensors.
Jun 14th, 2022
Emerson Discrete Valve Controller 3
Emerson DX PST Switchbox With HART 7 Protocol Ensures Valve Integrity
Increases facility uptime in hazardous applications
Jun 14th, 2022
Laird News Logo Advent 1
Laird Connectivity, in Partnership with Silicon Labs, Launches Advanced Bluetooth LE Module Series that Accelerates IoT Development
New Lyra series of bluetooth LE modules based on Silicon Labs SoC is major addition to Laird Connectivity’s industry-leading portfolio of bluetooth solutions.
Jun 13th, 2022
Laird News Logo Advent 1
New System-on-Module from Laird Connectivity Delivers Powerful NXP Edge Processing with NXP Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Jun 13th, 2022
Cognex In-Sight 2800 | Machine Vision Made Simple
Sponsored
Cognex In-Sight 2800 | Machine Vision Made Simple
Cognex In-Sight 2800 vision system enables users of all skill levels to use the power of deep learning to automate error detection. See for yourself by entering for your chance to win one of five In-Sight 2800.
Jun 1st, 2022
Robotape Head Single Image New Logo 2@2x
3M and Innovative Automation Collaborate to Help Customers Automate Key Bonding Applications with Robotic Tape System
Solution automates tape applications to improve quality, enhance productivity and reduce labor reliance.
Jun 13th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 09 At 9 25 31 Pm
New Captron Caneo Series Capacitive Pushbuttons from AutomationDirect
Jun 9th, 2022
Image001
Watlow® Signs Agreement to Acquire Eurotherm® from Schneider Electric®
Jun 9th, 2022
Representation of Mitsubishi Electric Nagoya Work’s new factory in Owariasahi City (CG illustration)
Mitsubishi Electric to Establish New Production Site for Factory Automation Control System Products
Increasing production capacity at Nagoya Works.
Jun 9th, 2022
Xxx
binder USA Introduces Field-Wireable M12 Connectors with Cage Clamp Technology
Jun 8th, 2022
4 Hardware Trends Driving the Evolution in Warehouse Automation
Sponsored
4 Hardware Trends Driving the Evolution in Warehouse Automation
As the market for warehouse automation grows, hardware will play an important role in the next generation of technological advancements. Take a closer look at four hardware trends worth watching.
Jun 1st, 2022
Download (1)
Locus Robotics Introduces New AMRs to its Intelligent Warehouse Execution Platform for End-to-End Optimization
Expanded product line adds heavier payload capability to address new use cases with flexible and coordinated, multi-bot integration with fast ROI.
Jun 8th, 2022
Download
Comau Introduces its N-220-2.7 New Generation Robot to Unlock Higher Performance and Cost-Effective Automation
Jun 8th, 2022
1200px Rockwell Automation Logo (2019) svg
New Mounting System from Rockwell Automation Reduces Wiring, Saves Costs
Jun 8th, 2022
Picture1
Pregis Engineers ‘First-of-its-Kind’ Paper Cushioning Conveyance System Using Air Ducts
Jun 8th, 2022
Picture1
Flexiv Unveils Powerful New Development Kit to Empower Robot Users
Flexiv's Robotic Development Kit delivers a new way to control and program robots so users can create complex customised applications with ease.
Jun 8th, 2022
Picture1
NS Series: Safety Switch with Solenoid and RFID Technology
Jun 8th, 2022
Download
High Thermal Conductivity TIM from Henkel Addresses Reliability Demands Across Digital Applications
Jun 8th, 2022
1200px Rockwell Automation Logo (2019) svg
Rockwell Experience Center at ARMI|BioFabUSA Connects Smart Manufacturing Technology to Lifesaving Regenerative Medicine
Newly opened New Hampshire center highlights technology needed to mass produce tissues and organs.
Jun 8th, 2022
More in Supplier News
Centerline 2100
Rockwell Automation Integrates New PowerFlex® Drives into CENTERLINE® Motor Control Centers, Delivering Real-Time Predictive Analytics Benefits
Unplanned downtime costs manufacturers billions annually. New industrial automation hardware from Rockwell Automation aims to improve those results.
Jun 7th, 2022
Emerson’s AVENTICS Series SPRA electric rod-style linear actuator is a cost-effective, high-performance solution, offering enhanced load capacity, accuracy and reliability.
Emerson’s New Electric Actuators Offer Superior Application Flexibility, Precision and Repeatability
Featuring three different screw technologies, AVENTICS Series SPRA rod-style electric actuators offer unmatched versatility that can better meet exacting application requirements.
Jun 7th, 2022
Focus Fs Press Release Photo
Dräger, Focus FS Announce Strategic Partnership with Ontario Mine Rescue
Jun 7th, 2022
Odva Logo R
Joint Consortium Standardizes Common "Power Consumption Management" for the Shop Floor
A new interface standard for the acquisition of energy consumption data in industrial manufacturing is being developed by ODVA, OPC Foundation, PI, and VDMA based on OPC UA.
Jun 7th, 2022
Opc Foundation
OPC Foundation Elects Board of Directors Members and Names Dr. Holger Kenn as Chairman
Jun 7th, 2022
Pi Logo
Everything is Moving—OPC UA Companion Specification "Global Positioning”
Jun 7th, 2022
Odva Logo R
Single Common Conformance Test Plan to be Available for the IEC/IEEE 60802 TSN Profile for Industrial Automation
Jun 7th, 2022
Automation 1 Family And I Xc4e
Aerotech Continues Development of Innovative Automation1 Motion Control Platform
Jun 3rd, 2022
Dorner Ert250 Conveyor
Dorner’s ERT250/150 Conveyor Platforms Power Automation Applications at Automate 2022, June 6-9, in Detroit
Jun 3rd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 03 At 6 42 35 Pm
Contrinex Photoelectric Sensors with IO-Link Compatibility from AutomationDirect
Jun 3rd, 2022
Mi Motion Logo Rgb
Motion Launches Mi Fluid Power Solutions Brand
Motion Industries, Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair & operation replacement parts, & a premier provider of industrial technology solutions, is pleased to announce the formation of its fluid power business brand: Mi Fluid Power Solutions.
Jun 3rd, 2022
Box Gusset Bagging System
WeighPack Introduces Affordable Turnkey Coffee Bagging System
Jun 2nd, 2022