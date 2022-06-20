IDEC Announces New Ferrule and Crimping Tool Product Line

IDEC Corporation has released a complete product line of S3TL series ferrules, wire strippers, crimpers, and screwdrivers. Properly installed ferrules provide dependable wire terminations to both screw and push-in terminals, but installers and technicians need suitably rated parts and associated tools for making these connections, which are provided by this new line of products.

A ferrule is a metal tube crimped over the end of a stripped stranded wire to secure the strands together, preventing stray strands, increasing conductivity, and decreasing resistivity. Ferrules provide improved mechanical and electrical connections as opposed to using just bare wire. Ferrule use is identified by UL 508A section 29.3 “wiring methods”.

The IDEC S3TL ferrule product line includes various sizes accommodating wire gauges from AWG 26 to AWG 8, each with one or two wires, depending on part number. Each ferrule incorporates an electrically insulated cover, which is color-coded using the German Weidmüller standard, for easy recognition by installers. The ferrules are UL 486F certified when used together with S3TL series crimping tools.

For optimal and efficient installation, IDEC offers two wire strippers (6-10AWG and 10-28AWG ranges), three crimping tools (6-10AWG, 10-24AWG, and 12-30AWG ranges), and three insulated screwdrivers (60mm, 75mm, and 100MM shaft lengths).

The strippers and crimpers are ergonomically designed for comfortable function with minimal required force. Crimping tools include a ratchet function that does not release until the connection is fully completed, ensuring work quality by eliminating errors and avoiding crimp faults. Screwdrivers are IEC60900:2004 and VDE certified with insulation of up to 1000V AC and 1500V DC, providing safe user protection against electrical shock.

IDEC offers a wide variety of other control panel components using push-in terminals, such as buttons/lights, relay sockets, safety relay modules, power supplies, RFID readers, and PLCs. The S3TL series ferrules and tools are an ideal way for installers and technicians to electrically connect these and other devices.

IDEC provides a wide range of quality connectivity products, so users can select what best meets their requirements for standards, features, and pricing. As with all its products, IDEC offers free tech support for its S3TL ferrule products. For complete specifications, additional information, or technical support please contact IDEC Corporation at 800-262-IDEC (4332), or visit us online at https://lp.idec.com/push-in-S3-usa.html .