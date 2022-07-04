High-Density 12W DC/DC Converter in SIP-8 Package with 4:1 Input Range

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Traco Power
Jul 4th, 2022
Image002

TRACO POWER announces their new TMR 12WI series of 12 Watt DC/DC converters featuring the highest power density of 4.73W/cm³ in a standard SIP-8 package (12 watts in a 0.87” x 0.32” footprint). 

The TMR 12WI consists of 24 Models offering 4:1 input ranges of 4.5~18 / 9~36 / 18~75 VDC and output voltages of 3.3 / 5 / 12 / 15 / 24 / ±5 / ±12 / ±15 V Outputs. Key Features include:

  • 12W DC/DC in SIP-8 metal casing
  • Power density of 4.73W/cm³
  • Ultra-wide 4:1 input & efficiency up to 90%
  • Full load operation -40°C to +65°C convection
  • Operating range -40°C to +85°C
  • Remote On/Off & indefinite short circuit protection

These isolated DC/DC Converters provide high efficiency operation up to 90% and provide an extended, full-load operation over an ambient temperature range of -40°C to +65°C without derating under natural convection conditions. Additional features include: 1600VDC isolation; remote on/off control; continuous short circuit protection; and reliability calculated to be 960,000 hours per MIL-HDBK-217F ground benign. All models are safety approved to IEC / EN / UL 62368-1 and supported by Traco Power’s 3 year warranty. The high density of these converters make them an ideal solution for space critical applications in communication equipment, instrumentation and industrial electronics.

Companies in this article
Traco Power
Image002
High-Density 12W DC/DC Converter in SIP-8 Package with 4:1 Input Range
Jul 4th, 2022
Bin820 Binder Usa Ncc Series 770 300 Dpi
binder USA Introduces Overmolded Cable Connectors for Series 770 NCC Connectors
Designed for efficient connections in healthcare and industrial applications.
Jul 3rd, 2022
Michael Bowne, Executive Director, PI North America
A Deep Dive into Time-Sensitive Networking
Learn how Time-Sensitive Networking brings determinism to Ethernet—from time synchronization and prioritization to preemption and boundary ports.
Jul 3rd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 01 At 12 04 54 Pm
IronHorse® Jet Pump and Stainless Steel Motors from AutomationDirect
Jul 1st, 2022
Opto22 Epic34 Rio 300dpi
Opto 22’s groov EPIC and groov RIO Version 3.4 Features More OPC UA Server and MQTT Options
Latest firmware updates offer new data services capabilities plus updated software for security.
Jun 29th, 2022
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
Sponsored
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
See how easily the Cognex In-Sight 2800 can automate error detection. Powered by deep learning, it can solve a wide range of inspection applications quickly and easily — no programming experience required.
Jul 1st, 2022
Abb Coriolsi Master With Custody Transfer Certification 28 06 22
ABB’s High-Precision CoriolisMaster Flowmeter Now Certified for Custody Transfer
Jun 28th, 2022
Plus System Elm Unit
Rollon’s Enhanced Plus Series Actuators Deliver Greater Performance and Reliability
Rollon’s newly enhanced Plus System lineup of belt-driven linear actuators can now be integrated seamlessly with every industrial machine.
Jun 26th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 26 At 2 19 08 Pm
Fandis Filter Fans from AutomationDirect
Jun 26th, 2022
Bin Binder Usa M12 K&l 300 Dpi
binder USA Introduces M12 K- and L-Coded Connectors for North America
UL2337 and 2338 compliant for power applications.
Jun 24th, 2022
Clickgrip Angleadjustment
New Easy Gripper Tooling from PHD
Jun 22nd, 2022
Easy to install and resistant to hydrolysis and microbes
Sponsored
Easy to install and resistant to hydrolysis and microbes
Festo’s PUN-H tubing is suitable for standard applications and wet areas or when in contact with water at up to 50°C. PUN-H tubing uses modified material so it will not crack through hydrolysis.
Jul 1st, 2022
Beckhoff Optimizes Linear Motion with Machine Learning Solution that Eliminates Cogging
With TwinCAT Cogging Compensation software, AL8000 linear motors can increase machine synchronization by a factor of 5 and decrease lag rate by a factor of 7 without hardware changes.
Jun 21st, 2022
Ph fp605 01
Yaskawa America, Inc. Launches New Energy Efficient Drive
FP605: A New AC Industrial Fan & Pump Drive Solution For All Environments
Jun 21st, 2022
Cc100 Product Image 1
WAGO Combines PLC and Remote I/O into Compact Controller
Jun 21st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 21 At 6 11 35 Pm
Advantech Launches New iDAQ Modular DAQ Series Targeting the Test and Measurement Market
Jun 21st, 2022
Burkert Logo svg
Compact Solenoid Valves for Use in Explosive Atmospheres and With Fuel Gases
Jun 20th, 2022
Tdk Logo svg
12V and 48V 504W Rated Models Added to Conduction Cooled AC-DC Power Module Series with PMBus™ Communication
Jun 20th, 2022
Ai Servo Monitorpic
New Machine Learning Tool for Predictive Maintenance
FANUC’s AI Servo Monitor provides machine health data and analysis to maximize uptime.
Jun 20th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 20 At 9 14 32 Am
IDEC Announces New Ferrule and Crimping Tool Product Line
S3TL ferrules improve wire connections to screw and push-in terminals.
Jun 20th, 2022
More in Supplier News
Block-based Editor: Build Vision Apps with predefined blocks
New IDS NXT software release themed "App your camera!"
Jun 16th, 2022
New IE5+ synchronous motors deliver superior drive performance and have a smooth, easy to clean surface for heavy wash-down applications.
NORD DRIVESYSTEMS Offers a Wide Range of Specialized Solutions for the Demanding Environments of the Food and Beverage Industry
Reliable, highly configurable drive solutions from NORD adhere to the strict hygienic requirements of food and beverage operations.
Jun 16th, 2022
Beckhoff Sct5564 Current Transformers Web
New Current Transformer from Beckhoff Increases System Efficiency and Uptime
With greater differential current measurement, the SCT5564 device provides a universal current-sensitive ring-type current transformer that meets the EN/IEC 62020-1 standard.
Jun 14th, 2022
Logo 600x200 Sick 400 120
New Smart Service Web Application for Better Data Visualization
SICK is launching Monitoring Box, the latest offering to curate, visualize, and analyze status data from SICK sensors.
Jun 14th, 2022
Emerson Discrete Valve Controller 3
Emerson DX PST Switchbox With HART 7 Protocol Ensures Valve Integrity
Increases facility uptime in hazardous applications
Jun 14th, 2022
Laird News Logo Advent 1
Laird Connectivity, in Partnership with Silicon Labs, Launches Advanced Bluetooth LE Module Series that Accelerates IoT Development
New Lyra series of bluetooth LE modules based on Silicon Labs SoC is major addition to Laird Connectivity’s industry-leading portfolio of bluetooth solutions.
Jun 13th, 2022
Laird News Logo Advent 1
New System-on-Module from Laird Connectivity Delivers Powerful NXP Edge Processing with NXP Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Jun 13th, 2022
Philip Harting, CEO of the HARTING Technology Group, used a model to present the functionality of the Han-Modular® Domino modules to the attending trade fair audience.
HARTING is Making Connectivity+ Tangible at the HANNOVER MESSE 2022
As the trade fair celebrates its anniversary, the Technology Group will be presenting innovations and products that bridge the gap between social and technological trends.
Jun 13th, 2022
Robotape Head Single Image New Logo 2@2x
3M and Innovative Automation Collaborate to Help Customers Automate Key Bonding Applications with Robotic Tape System
Solution automates tape applications to improve quality, enhance productivity and reduce labor reliance.
Jun 13th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 09 At 9 25 31 Pm
New Captron Caneo Series Capacitive Pushbuttons from AutomationDirect
Jun 9th, 2022
Image001
Watlow® Signs Agreement to Acquire Eurotherm® from Schneider Electric®
Jun 9th, 2022
Representation of Mitsubishi Electric Nagoya Work’s new factory in Owariasahi City (CG illustration)
Mitsubishi Electric to Establish New Production Site for Factory Automation Control System Products
Increasing production capacity at Nagoya Works.
Jun 9th, 2022