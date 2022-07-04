High-Density 12W DC/DC Converter in SIP-8 Package with 4:1 Input Range

TRACO POWER announces their new TMR 12WI series of 12 Watt DC/DC converters featuring the highest power density of 4.73W/cm³ in a standard SIP-8 package (12 watts in a 0.87” x 0.32” footprint).

The TMR 12WI consists of 24 Models offering 4:1 input ranges of 4.5~18 / 9~36 / 18~75 VDC and output voltages of 3.3 / 5 / 12 / 15 / 24 / ±5 / ±12 / ±15 V Outputs. Key Features include:

12W DC/DC in SIP-8 metal casing

Power density of 4.73W/cm³

Ultra-wide 4:1 input & efficiency up to 90%

Full load operation -40°C to +65°C convection

Operating range -40°C to +85°C

Remote On/Off & indefinite short circuit protection

These isolated DC/DC Converters provide high efficiency operation up to 90% and provide an extended, full-load operation over an ambient temperature range of -40°C to +65°C without derating under natural convection conditions. Additional features include: 1600VDC isolation; remote on/off control; continuous short circuit protection; and reliability calculated to be 960,000 hours per MIL-HDBK-217F ground benign. All models are safety approved to IEC / EN / UL 62368-1 and supported by Traco Power’s 3 year warranty. The high density of these converters make them an ideal solution for space critical applications in communication equipment, instrumentation and industrial electronics.