Acromag’s Ethernet Remote I/O Modules Add EtherNet/IPTM Communication

Acromag’s new BusWorks® NT series remote I/O modules are now enhanced with EtherNet/IP support. Ethernet industrial protocol, EtherNet/IP, is traditional Ethernet combined with an industrial application layer protocol targeted to industrial automation. Applications for these high-performance Ethernet I/O modules are remote monitoring and control, condition monitoring and predictive maintenance, building HVAC energy consumption, and more.

These modules were tested at an ODVA, Open DeviceNet Vendors Association, vendor-independent Test Service Provider, and received an ODVA Declaration of Conformity. This organization confirms interoperability across vendors and systems.

NTE Ethernet I/O models have dual RJ45 ports and a webserver with Modbus TCP/IP and Ethernet/IP communication to monitor or control the internal I/O channels. An integrated DIN rail bus allows connections of up to three NTX expansion I/O modules. Each I/O module adds up to 16 input or output signals allowing a mix of voltage, current, temperature, TTL, and relay control signals networked on one IP address. The space-saving design requires only 25mm of DIN rail per module. Ethernet I/O modules distribute 9-32V DC power along the DIN rail bus to expansion modules. Hazardous location approvals, high noise immunity, and -40 to 70°C operation make this I/O ideal for use in harsh environments.

“NT Series Ethernet I/O modules are user-configurable for Ethernet/IP or Modbus/TCP, offering a convenient solution for engineers with multi-protocol control systems,” states Robert Greenfield, Acromag’s Business Development Manager.

The NT2000 Series offers a broad variety of I/O signal processing options. Nine I/O configurations are available as either NTE Ethernet I/O or NTX expansion I/O models. Analog I/O models feature eight differential or sixteen single-ended inputs for monitoring current or voltage signals. Discrete I/O models provide 16 tandem input/output channels with either active high/low input and sinking/sourcing output. A six-channel mechanical relay output model is also available. For temperature monitoring, a thermocouple input model supports many sensor types and also millivolt ranges. More models will release over the coming months for additional I/O functions.

Profinet communication is planned for release soon. Each module will support all three protocols which are selectable using any web browser to configure the network settings and I/O operation. The modules typically function as a network slave, but also offer Acromag’s i2o® peer-to-peer communication technology to transfer data between modules directly without a host or master in between. Multicast capability is included.

Acromag, a mid-sized international corporation, has been developing and manufacturing measurement and control products for more than 60 years. They offer a complete line of industrial I/O products including process instruments, signal conditioning equipment, data acquisition boards, distributed I/O systems, and communication devices.