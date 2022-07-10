Acromag’s Ethernet Remote I/O Modules Add EtherNet/IPTM Communication

Ethernet expandable I/O modules now offer field-selectable EtherNet/IP or Modbus TCP/IP networking protocol.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Acromag
Jul 10th, 2022
BusWorks® NT2000 Ethernet I/O Modules
BusWorks® NT2000 Ethernet I/O Modules

Acromag’s new BusWorks® NT series remote I/O modules are now enhanced with EtherNet/IP support. Ethernet industrial protocol, EtherNet/IP, is traditional Ethernet combined with an industrial application layer protocol targeted to industrial automation. Applications for these high-performance Ethernet I/O modules are remote monitoring and control, condition monitoring and predictive maintenance, building HVAC energy consumption, and more.

These modules were tested at an ODVA, Open DeviceNet Vendors Association, vendor-independent Test Service Provider, and received an ODVA Declaration of Conformity. This organization confirms interoperability across vendors and systems.

NTE Ethernet I/O models have dual RJ45 ports and a webserver with Modbus TCP/IP and Ethernet/IP communication to monitor or control the internal I/O channels. An integrated DIN rail bus allows connections of up to three NTX expansion I/O modules. Each I/O module adds up to 16 input or output signals allowing a mix of voltage, current, temperature, TTL, and relay control signals networked on one IP address. The space-saving design requires only 25mm of DIN rail per module. Ethernet I/O modules distribute 9-32V DC power along the DIN rail bus to expansion modules. Hazardous location approvals, high noise immunity, and -40 to 70°C operation make this I/O ideal for use in harsh environments.

“NT Series Ethernet I/O modules are user-configurable for Ethernet/IP or Modbus/TCP, offering a convenient solution for engineers with multi-protocol control systems,” states Robert Greenfield, Acromag’s Business Development Manager.

The NT2000 Series offers a broad variety of I/O signal processing options. Nine I/O configurations are available as either NTE Ethernet I/O or NTX expansion I/O models. Analog I/O models feature eight differential or sixteen single-ended inputs for monitoring current or voltage signals. Discrete I/O models provide 16 tandem input/output channels with either active high/low input and sinking/sourcing output. A six-channel mechanical relay output model is also available. For temperature monitoring, a thermocouple input model supports many sensor types and also millivolt ranges. More models will release over the coming months for additional I/O functions.

Profinet communication is planned for release soon. Each module will support all three protocols which are selectable using any web browser to configure the network settings and I/O operation. The modules typically function as a network slave, but also offer Acromag’s i2o® peer-to-peer communication technology to transfer data between modules directly without a host or master in between. Multicast capability is included.

Acromag, a mid-sized international corporation, has been developing and manufacturing measurement and control products for more than 60 years. They offer a complete line of industrial I/O products including process instruments, signal conditioning equipment, data acquisition boards, distributed I/O systems, and communication devices.         

Companies in this article
Acromag
Videos from AcromagView all videos
How to Retransmit and Isolate 4-20mA Signal Application Note
How to Retransmit and Isolate 4-20mA Signal Application Note
Jul 8th, 2022
How to Monitor Temperature in a Production Furnace | Acromag Solutions App Note
How to Monitor Temperature in a Production Furnace | Acromag Solutions App Note
Mar 10th, 2022
What is MIL-STD-1553? | Acromag Solutions Technology Video
What is MIL-STD-1553? | Acromag Solutions Technology Video
Mar 8th, 2022
Bin840 Binder Usa Ready To Connect Cables For M12 300 Dpi
binder USA Introduces Pre-Assembled Overmolded Cables for M12 Connectors
Tested, compatible, and ready to connect for faster installations.
Jul 10th, 2022
Cus General Magnaplate Nadcap Accreditation[92]
General Magnaplate Earns New Nadcap Accreditation for Arlington, Texas Facility
General Magnaplate—a world leader in the science of surface enhancement for metals and other substrates—announced it has achieved National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program certification for its expanded Texas facility.
Jul 10th, 2022
BusWorks® NT2000 Ethernet I/O Modules
Acromag’s Ethernet Remote I/O Modules Add EtherNet/IPTM Communication
Ethernet expandable I/O modules now offer field-selectable EtherNet/IP or Modbus TCP/IP networking protocol.
Jul 10th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 10 At 4 17 41 Pm
DURApulse GS10 Micro AC Drives from AutomationDirect
Jul 10th, 2022
Image002
High-Density 12W DC/DC Converter in SIP-8 Package with 4:1 Input Range
Jul 4th, 2022
Easy to install and resistant to hydrolysis and microbes
Sponsored
Easy to install and resistant to hydrolysis and microbes
Festo’s PUN-H tubing is suitable for standard applications and wet areas or when in contact with water at up to 50°C. PUN-H tubing uses modified material so it will not crack through hydrolysis.
Jul 1st, 2022
Michael Bowne, Executive Director, PI North America
A Deep Dive into Time-Sensitive Networking
Learn how Time-Sensitive Networking brings determinism to Ethernet—from time synchronization and prioritization to preemption and boundary ports.
Jul 3rd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 01 At 12 04 54 Pm
IronHorse® Jet Pump and Stainless Steel Motors from AutomationDirect
Jul 1st, 2022
Opto22 Epic34 Rio 300dpi
Opto 22’s groov EPIC and groov RIO Version 3.4 Features More OPC UA Server and MQTT Options
Latest firmware updates offer new data services capabilities plus updated software for security.
Jun 29th, 2022
NORD’s CLINCHER gear units deliver an optimized solution for hot rolling applications.
Reliable Gear Units from NORD DRIVESYSTEMS Withstand Extreme Conditions of the Steel Industry
Even under demanding electrical and mechanical loads, NORD drive solutions ensure top performance and safe operation.
Jun 29th, 2022
Abb Coriolsi Master With Custody Transfer Certification 28 06 22
ABB’s High-Precision CoriolisMaster Flowmeter Now Certified for Custody Transfer
Jun 28th, 2022
Easy to install and resistant to hydrolysis and microbes
Sponsored
Easy to install and resistant to hydrolysis and microbes
Festo’s PUN-H tubing is suitable for standard applications and wet areas or when in contact with water at up to 50°C. PUN-H tubing uses modified material so it will not crack through hydrolysis.
Jul 1st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 26 At 2 19 08 Pm
Fandis Filter Fans from AutomationDirect
Jun 26th, 2022
Bin Binder Usa M12 K&l 300 Dpi
binder USA Introduces M12 K- and L-Coded Connectors for North America
UL2337 and 2338 compliant for power applications.
Jun 24th, 2022
Clickgrip Angleadjustment
New Easy Gripper Tooling from PHD
Jun 22nd, 2022
Sleek I65
ValTara’s Inverted Approach for Hard-to-Wrap Products
Jun 21st, 2022
Beckhoff Optimizes Linear Motion with Machine Learning Solution that Eliminates Cogging
With TwinCAT Cogging Compensation software, AL8000 linear motors can increase machine synchronization by a factor of 5 and decrease lag rate by a factor of 7 without hardware changes.
Jun 21st, 2022
Ph fp605 01
Yaskawa America, Inc. Launches New Energy Efficient Drive
FP605: A New AC Industrial Fan & Pump Drive Solution For All Environments
Jun 21st, 2022
Cc100 Product Image 1
WAGO Combines PLC and Remote I/O into Compact Controller
Jun 21st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 21 At 6 11 35 Pm
Advantech Launches New iDAQ Modular DAQ Series Targeting the Test and Measurement Market
Jun 21st, 2022
More in Supplier News
Tdk Logo svg
12V and 48V 504W Rated Models Added to Conduction Cooled AC-DC Power Module Series with PMBus™ Communication
Jun 20th, 2022
Ai Servo Monitorpic
New Machine Learning Tool for Predictive Maintenance
FANUC’s AI Servo Monitor provides machine health data and analysis to maximize uptime.
Jun 20th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 20 At 9 14 32 Am
IDEC Announces New Ferrule and Crimping Tool Product Line
S3TL ferrules improve wire connections to screw and push-in terminals.
Jun 20th, 2022
Cus General Magnaplate Nadcap Accreditation[35]
General Magnaplate Earns New Nadcap Accreditation for Arlington, Texas Facility
General Magnaplate today announced it has achieved National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (Nadcap) certification for its expanded Arlington, Texas facility.
Jun 20th, 2022
Block-based Editor: Build Vision Apps with predefined blocks
New IDS NXT software release themed "App your camera!"
Jun 16th, 2022
New IE5+ synchronous motors deliver superior drive performance and have a smooth, easy to clean surface for heavy wash-down applications.
NORD DRIVESYSTEMS Offers a Wide Range of Specialized Solutions for the Demanding Environments of the Food and Beverage Industry
Reliable, highly configurable drive solutions from NORD adhere to the strict hygienic requirements of food and beverage operations.
Jun 16th, 2022
Beckhoff Sct5564 Current Transformers Web
New Current Transformer from Beckhoff Increases System Efficiency and Uptime
With greater differential current measurement, the SCT5564 device provides a universal current-sensitive ring-type current transformer that meets the EN/IEC 62020-1 standard.
Jun 14th, 2022
Logo 600x200 Sick 400 120
New Smart Service Web Application for Better Data Visualization
SICK is launching Monitoring Box, the latest offering to curate, visualize, and analyze status data from SICK sensors.
Jun 14th, 2022
Emerson Discrete Valve Controller 3
Emerson DX PST Switchbox With HART 7 Protocol Ensures Valve Integrity
Increases facility uptime in hazardous applications
Jun 14th, 2022
Laird News Logo Advent 1
Laird Connectivity, in Partnership with Silicon Labs, Launches Advanced Bluetooth LE Module Series that Accelerates IoT Development
New Lyra series of bluetooth LE modules based on Silicon Labs SoC is major addition to Laird Connectivity’s industry-leading portfolio of bluetooth solutions.
Jun 13th, 2022
Laird News Logo Advent 1
New System-on-Module from Laird Connectivity Delivers Powerful NXP Edge Processing with NXP Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Jun 13th, 2022
Philip Harting, CEO of the HARTING Technology Group, used a model to present the functionality of the Han-Modular® Domino modules to the attending trade fair audience.
HARTING is Making Connectivity+ Tangible at the HANNOVER MESSE 2022
As the trade fair celebrates its anniversary, the Technology Group will be presenting innovations and products that bridge the gap between social and technological trends.
Jun 13th, 2022