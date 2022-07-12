Belt-Driven Actuators

Combining sturdy construction, protective features, and high-performance characteristics for load, moment control, speed and acceleration, the Plus System family of belt-driven linear actuators features an anodized aluminum structure and steel reinforced driving belt, Rollon says. All series are available with stainless steel elements for applications in harsh environments, such as those subject to frequent washes. A dedicated set of accessories simplifies assembly when building high-performance multi-axis systems. In addition, the Plus System lineup offers: Reliability in dirty environments; high load capacities and stiffness through a combination of recirculating ball guides, aluminum profile, and extrusion to complex geometries; high repeatability accuracy of ±0.05 millimeters; high productivity with speeds up to 5 meters/second and acceleration up to 50 meters/second; low maintenance thanks to a built-in reservoir that continuously self-lubricates the ball raceway; and versatility via a newly engineered drive head that allows gearbox assembly on either side of the unit.