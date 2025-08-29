    Upcoming Ethernet-APL 2025 Roadshow in Houston

    Aug. 29, 2025
    Join us for the 2025 Ethernet-APL Roadshow in Texas.
    68b1f7e779c0143b0f5c010c Apl Houston 2025

    The Ethernet-APL Group—comprised of FieldComm Group, ODVA, PROFIBUS & PROFINET International, and the OPC Foundation—is excited to announce the 2025 Ethernet-APL Roadshow, taking place in Houston, Texas on Sept. 23 and Baytown, Texas on Sept. 24. These free, one-day events are designed for end-users, system integrators, EPCs, and automation professionals looking to future-proof their operations with Ethernet-APL, a groundbreaking two-wire, high-speed Ethernet technology built for the unique demands of the process industry.

    Event details:

    • Houston, TX – September 23 @ Houston Marriott Energy Corridor
    • Baytown, TX – September 24 @ Lee College
    • Time: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM (Lunch included)

    Why attend?

    Ethernet-APL (Advanced Physical Layer) enables high-speed communication over a simple two-wire cable, opening the door to real-time data access, improved diagnostics, and secure digital transformation in hazardous and complex industrial environments.

    Participants will gain valuable insights through expert-led sessions on topics including:

    • Ethernet-APL Technology Overview – Understanding the fundamentals and benefits
    • Business Value & Use Cases – presented by Steve Fales, ODVA
    • Engineering Best Practices – with Sean Vincent, FieldComm Group
    • Security in the Age of Ethernet-APL – featuring Matthew Rogers from CISA
    • Case Studies & Real-World Applications – with Michael Bowne, PI North America
    • High-Speed Instrument Data – with Mike Clark, OPC Foundation
    • Interactive Panel Discussion – moderated by Paul Sereiko, FieldComm Group

    Micofair exhibit

    Get hands-on with the latest Ethernet-APL solutions from over 15 top industry sponsors. Engage directly with technology providers such as Beckhoff, Emerson, Endress+Hauser, Molex, Moxa, Pepperl+Fuchs, Phoenix Contact, R. Stahl, Samson, Softing, Telebyte, Texas Instruments, Valmet Flow Control Inc., VEGA, ProComSol, and more.

    Whether you're modernizing a legacy system or building a new facility, this roadshow will equip you with the tools and knowledge to leverage Ethernet-APL for greater operational efficiency, reliability, and performance.

    Register today to secure your spot at the Ethernet-APL 2025 Roadshow and be part of the industrial networking revolution.

