Upcoming Ethernet-APL 2025 Roadshow in Houston

The Ethernet-APL Group—comprised of FieldComm Group, ODVA, PROFIBUS & PROFINET International, and the OPC Foundation—is excited to announce the 2025 Ethernet-APL Roadshow, taking place in Houston, Texas on Sept. 23 and Baytown, Texas on Sept. 24. These free, one-day events are designed for end-users, system integrators, EPCs, and automation professionals looking to future-proof their operations with Ethernet-APL, a groundbreaking two-wire, high-speed Ethernet technology built for the unique demands of the process industry.

Event details:

Houston, TX – September 23 @ Houston Marriott Energy Corridor

Baytown, TX – September 24 @ Lee College

Time: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM (Lunch included)

Why attend?

Ethernet-APL (Advanced Physical Layer) enables high-speed communication over a simple two-wire cable, opening the door to real-time data access, improved diagnostics, and secure digital transformation in hazardous and complex industrial environments.

Participants will gain valuable insights through expert-led sessions on topics including:

Ethernet-APL Technology Overview – Understanding the fundamentals and benefits

– Understanding the fundamentals and benefits Business Value & Use Cases – presented by Steve Fales, ODVA

– presented by Steve Fales, ODVA Engineering Best Practices – with Sean Vincent, FieldComm Group

– with Sean Vincent, FieldComm Group Security in the Age of Ethernet-APL – featuring Matthew Rogers from CISA

– featuring Matthew Rogers from CISA Case Studies & Real-World Applications – with Michael Bowne, PI North America

– with Michael Bowne, PI North America High-Speed Instrument Data – with Mike Clark, OPC Foundation

– with Mike Clark, OPC Foundation Interactive Panel Discussion – moderated by Paul Sereiko, FieldComm Group

Micofair exhibit

Get hands-on with the latest Ethernet-APL solutions from over 15 top industry sponsors. Engage directly with technology providers such as Beckhoff, Emerson, Endress+Hauser, Molex, Moxa, Pepperl+Fuchs, Phoenix Contact, R. Stahl, Samson, Softing, Telebyte, Texas Instruments, Valmet Flow Control Inc., VEGA, ProComSol, and more.

Whether you're modernizing a legacy system or building a new facility, this roadshow will equip you with the tools and knowledge to leverage Ethernet-APL for greater operational efficiency, reliability, and performance.

Register today to secure your spot at the Ethernet-APL 2025 Roadshow and be part of the industrial networking revolution.