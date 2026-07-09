From Taiwan to Chicago: Award-Winning Technologies Spotlighted at Automate

Within the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at the Automate show in late June, two dozen Taiwanese Excellence award-winning companies showcased technologies supporting the next generation of smart manufacturing, industrial automation, robotics and AI-enabled production systems.

Organized by Taiwan's International Trade Administration (TITA) and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the pavilion featured innovations spanning industrial computing, edge AI, robotics, machine control, motion systems, industrial networking and smart manufacturing infrastructure. The intent was to highlight Taiwan's growing role as a trusted technology and infrastructure partner supporting modern U.S. manufacturing.

“The level of engagement we saw from manufacturers, system integrators and automation leaders throughout the event reflects the growing demand for technologies that improve agility, simplify integration and accelerate innovation," per TAITRA. "Taiwan Excellence companies are uniquely positioned to meet that demand through a highly integrated ecosystem that helps manufacturers deploy smarter, more connected and more adaptable operations.”

Throughout the event, attendees participated in a series of educational presentations and technology showcases highlighting Taiwanese innovation, including:

Taiwan Excellence Showcase— A handful of featured companies (TECHMAN ROBOT, Syntec, TOYO, Axiomtek, SINTRONES and DFI) presented technologies addressing key trends discussed throughout Automate 2026, spotlighting robotics, AI-enabled automation, industrial computing and smart manufacturing.

Daily events and product tours—Throughout the show, Taiwan Excellence hosted guided tours displaying the technologies driving the next generation of smart manufacturing, including robotics, edge AI, industrial connectivity, precision motion control, factory modernization and automation infrastructure.

During the opening remarks at the Showcase, Clarissa Schwendeman, director of marketing for the Association for Advancing Automation, said, "The strength of Taiwan’s innovation ecosystem plays an important role in advancing global business and technology. Automation is evolving quickly, and that progress does not happen in isolation. It is driven by collaboration between manufacturers, technology providers, integrators, engineers and global partners who bring different strengths and perspectives to the table. That is why we are so glad to have Taiwan Excellence here at Automate.”

Taiwan's integrated ecosystem of technology providers, manufacturers and engineering specialists is uniquely positioned to help manufacturers address these challenges while accelerating innovation, they stressed, noting that the Taiwan Excellence Awards were established in 1993 by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs to celebrate the achievements of Taiwan's most innovative products.