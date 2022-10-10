Subscribe and listen to AW’s podcast!
Subscribe and listen to the Automation World Gets Your Questions Answered podcast!
Listen Here

Turbocharging Speed to Market

New concept “speedster” has been coined to describe companies that have reduced the time they take to design, develop and deliver products to customers, also known as “speed to market.”

Brian R. May
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 10 05 00 Am

Speed to market is an increasingly key priority as companies compete on their ability to sense and respond to change faster than others. Those that can increase their speed to market can gain a competitive advantage.

Amid the current macroeconomic pressures and the burdens facing the industrial sector, the C-suites of industrial enterprises (IEs) are building increased speed into their operations on a permanent basis as a means of longer-term success and, increasingly, survival.

A new report from Accenture details how new technologies are helping IEs accelerate the speed to market process.

As part of the research, which is based on a survey of 1,200 executives in the industrial sectors across 13 countries, we identified companies that had the shortest operational practices across three main pillars: ideation, planning, and delivery. Then, we analyzed which ones had leveraged advanced technologies—including machine learning/ AI (artificial intelligence), cloud computing, and digital twins—to reduce time and costs.

The research found overwhelmingly that, what we call “speedsters,” are those companies that reduced time and increased efficiency the most. Importantly, they were able to do so due to a significantly higher technology leverage across all three pillars.

For example, using machine learning, speedsters achieved time savings more than seven times that of “starters”—companies that reduced time and increased efficiency the least. Those in the middle we labeled “accelerators.”

Speedsters excelled not only in timesaving, but in cutting costs too. For instance, the use of automated guided vehicles enabled speedsters to achieve cost savings 30 times greater than that of starters. Equally as important, we found that speedsters outperform both starters and accelerators in terms of financial performance. In the five year period from 2016-2021, speedsters achieved 4% higher annual growth than accelerators and 18% higher than that of starters.

Improving efficiency across the board
What insight can industrial companies gain from our research? Clearly, if they aren’t doing so already, companies need to be thinking about harnessing and leveraging advanced technologies to ensure enhanced operational efficiency, both in terms of cutting costs and time. Our research points to a number of ways that this can be achieved.

In the ideation stage, companies should use machine learning and analytics to analyze large amounts of data stored in the cloud to identify patterns, which accelerates the analysis of simulations and testing results. As an example, DoverFueling Solutions developed a digital content delivery system to support video advertising at its fuel pumps. The company leveraged IoT Intelligence and a cloud platform to reduce their time to market from several years to a few months. In the process, they also increased efficiency and can now provide a better customer experience.

During the planning phase for speedsters, planning and execution processes come together. KUKA, a robot manufacturer, has been investing in enabling technologies to enable a plan-to- produce process. Working with two partners, KUKA recently launched a “Smart Factory as a Service” offering, which will independently and flexibly produce different product types in any quantity and fulfill clients’ changing demand for customized products, shortening time to market for new products by up to 30%.

Finally, in the delivery stage, companies should focus on integrating manufacturing with the supply chain to create a digital thread that enables the seamless flow of data across the enterprise. This enables better distribution and supply chain network optimization and planning, making it possible to gather large amounts of data in one place and allow different entities to work together to increase speed and efficiency.

The road ahead
As powerful as these technologies are, industrial companies will need to approach them in tandem with process improvements and people-related factors. It means new ways of working, such as automating manual activities, and eliminating and leveraging data to respond to change faster. Equally important, companies must focus on bringing their people through this time of change through upskilling and cultural shifts. Companies that do so can better address rapidly changing customer expectations with innovative products and experiences and, ultimately, emerge the strongest.

Companies in this article
Dover Corp.
KUKA Robotics Corporation
Related Stories
Aw Web Feature2
Analytics
Big Data
Screen Shot 2022 10 04 At 9 34 31 Am
Analytics
Beckhoff Demonstrates Machine Analytics
Aw Title Base
Analytics
Applying the Information Digital Twin
An eye on everything – the vision sensor for robotics applications
Sponsor Content
An eye on everything – the vision sensor for robotics applications
Top Stories
Universal Robots' UR20 demonstrating machine tending capabilities at IMTS 2022.
Robotics
Universal Robots’ UR20 Makes its North America Debut
The next generation of Universal Robots’ collaborative robots can be seen in this video showcasing its machine tending capabilities.
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 10 05 00 Am
Analytics
Turbocharging Speed to Market
Screen Shot 2022 08 31 At 2 24 56 Pm
Sustainability
Top Sustainability Trends in Manufacturing
Aw Web Feature2
Analytics
Big Data
An eye on everything – the vision sensor for robotics applications
Sponsor Content
An eye on everything – the vision sensor for robotics applications
Discover New Content
Access Automation World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover New Content
Layers of Cybersecurity
Industry report on proven cybersecurity best practices. Understanding defense-in-depthand how it works.
Learn from field experience
Layers of Cybersecurity
Products
Mhs
Robotic Order Fulfillment System
MHS launches a robotic order fulfillment system designed to reduce labor requirements and improve efficiency in e-commerce fulfillment workflows.
Miki Pulley Ask Coupling Compensates for All Types of Misalignment
Mitsubishi Electric Automation Melservo-J5D Amplifiers Reduce Panel Space
More Products
In Print
Automation World August 2022
August 2022
Automation World July 2022
July 2022
Automation World June 2022
June 2022
Automation World May 2022
May 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Awfaq4 Big Data Rotated Hero
Analytics
Peer-to-Peer FAQ: Big Data
Screen Shot 2022 08 05 At 9 42 51 Am
Cybersecurity
Peer-to-Peer FAQ: Cybersecurity
Awfaq2 Robotics Rotated Hero
Robotics
Peer-to-Peer FAQ: Robotic Technology Use Across Industry
Aw 2022 Robotics And Ai Base Hero
Robotics
Automation World News Roundup: Robotics and AI
View more »