Software Defined Automation Inc. Adds AI Capabilities

Software Defined Automation Inc. (SDA) has added new AI-powered engineering tools, automated OT security capabilities and broader multi-vendor support to its existing version control, backup, secure remote access and documentation platform.

The additions address three persistent challenges in industrial automation: Developing control code for different technology platforms; the pressure to manage PLC firmware vulnerabilities systematically; and the complexity of operating multi-vendor control environments from a single platform, according to the company.

Details of the new tools are:

AI Difference Explanation analyses version generates human-readable project summaries of what was modified, why changes were likely made, and what impact they may have on system behavior. It is designed to accelerate code reviews, troubleshooting and audit preparation.

analyses version generates human-readable project summaries of what was modified, why changes were likely made, and what impact they may have on system behavior. It is designed to accelerate code reviews, troubleshooting and audit preparation. Multi Vendor Code Generation allows engineers to describe control logic in plain language and receive IEC 61131-3 compliant code that follows Siemens TIA conventions, including variable declarations, function blocks and inline documentation.

allows engineers to describe control logic in plain language and receive IEC 61131-3 compliant code that follows Siemens TIA conventions, including variable declarations, function blocks and inline documentation. SDA Firmware Shield serves as a foundation for identifying firmware risks and supporting compliance assessments across installed control system components.

serves as a foundation for identifying firmware risks and supporting compliance assessments across installed control system components. A new cross-platform Sync Client ensures engineers work with current project versions through automatic background synchronization between the SDA server and local storage.

The company is also extending its automated backup capabilities to Siemens Sinumerik CNC controllers due to the system’s ability to capture NC programs, tool compensation tables, machine parameters and PLC programs in a versioned, integrity-verified repository with point-in-time recovery.