ABB Robotics Launches Platform that Extends AI-Powered Visual Technology

ABB Robotics is expanding its AMR portfolio by launching its Flexley Stack F712 platform that extends its AI-powered visual technology to autonomous forklifts, which the company says enables pallet transport and high-density storage.

The platform creates an ecosystem across ABB’s Visual SLAM AMR types and is designed for material handling, end-of-line storage and warehouse operations across industries including automotive manufacturing, which the company said can increase efficiency and scalability.

The F712 uses Visual SLAM to map and navigate its environment. The AI-enabled Visual SLAM supports the autonomous decisions required for warehouse operations with positional accuracy.

“Across intralogistics operations, businesses are being asked to process greater volumes in less time, while working with increasingly limited resources,” said Marc Segura, president of ABB Robotics. “They are under pressure to move goods faster and with greater flexibility, while labour availability is becoming a critical constraint. As part of our journey to more autonomous and versatile robotics (AVRTM), we have combined advanced vision, mobility and intelligence in the Flexley Stack F712 forklift AMR, completing our scalable, AI-powered AMR portfolio.”

The F712 can handle multiple load types and sizes - including open and closed pallets, containers or racks. Customers can use the platform to deploy mixed fleets of Visual SLAM-powered tugs, movers and forklifts on a common navigation, fleet management and software platform.

The F712 joins the Flexley Tug and Flexley Mover in ABB's Visual SLAM AMR portfolio. According to the company, the portfolio enables up to 20% faster commissioning while maintaining interoperability and reliable operation.