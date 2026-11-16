Rockwell Automation announced the integration of NVIDIA Omniverse , NVIDIA RTX and OpenUSD technologies into Emulate3D , aiming to expand the performance of industrial simulation for manufacturers.

The integration combines Emulate3D’s simulation and controls-testing capabilities with NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA RTX rendering and OpenUSD to support factory-scale visualization and virtual commissioning. Manufacturers are able to model and test production environments earlier in the design process. According to Rockwell, this can help manufacturers identify issues and reduce commissioning risk before equipment is deployed.

"To accelerate AI adoption across engineering and operations, manufacturers are looking beyond traditional simulation," said Matheus Bulho, senior vice president of Software & Control at Rockwell Automation. "By combining Emulate3D with NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA RTX rendering and OpenUSD, we're enabling customers to simulate larger, more complex systems while providing the foundation for AI systems to learn, validate decisions and optimize performance before deployment. This represents an important step toward a future where AI and human expertise work together to design, build and operate more productive factories."

Emulate3D helps manufacturers move from individual machine and system simulation to factory-scale environments.

Key benefits, according to Rockwell, include: