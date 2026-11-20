I don't run the models. I run the account where the models have to earn their keep: bridging AI teams, plant operations, and executive sponsors inside large manufacturing enterprises. The data scientists see model performance.

The plant managers see uptime, throughput, and safety. The executives see capital allocation and quarterly commitments. The account leader sees where those three realities collide. That collision point is where manufacturing AI either becomes part of how the business runs or dies as an expensive experiment.

From that seat, I see the same four patterns repeat every time AI meets the plant floor: pilots dying at system boundaries, governance chains that can't keep machine tempo, adoption—not technology—as the real bottleneck, and AI ROI dying without commercial ownership.

None of these is a modeling problem. All of them are the reason good models fail in production. This is what those patterns look like up close, and what the manufacturers breaking through do differently.

Pattern one: pilots die at system boundaries

A large manufacturer can easily run dozens of ERP systems across the enterprise, with different MES implementations and different PLM systems by division. Decades of acquisitions, regional rollouts, and division-level autonomy produce an application landscape nobody designed and nobody can fully map. There's no standard, unified solution, and that fragmentation is where AI pilots go to die.

Take clear-to-build visibility, the kind of problem AI should be perfect for. Within a single division, the sales data lake may not connect to anything downstream: no line of sight from the order being placed, to the equipment being built in the factory, to when delivery will happen.

A dealer places an order, the factory builds to a plan that can't see the order, and by the time delivery approaches, the order may already have been cancelled with no visibility for the manufacturer at any point in between.

Sometimes a single application breaking kills the entire process chain, and nobody can say which link failed first because the links were never mapped as one chain.

The deeper problem is definitional. Every system has its own version of "good data," and those definitions are fragmented.

What counts as a completed order in the sales system may not match what the factory system calls a completed build. Instead, AI gets layered on top of the fragmentation, asked to produce intelligence from inputs that don't agree with each other. Without a single synchronous data exchange built on proper standards, each pilot inherits the chaos beneath it, and the pilot gets blamed for what the architecture caused.

The manufacturers responding well are playing the platform game: building the unifying layer instead of integrating fragments one by one. I've seen a unified platform for all dealer operations and end customers become the template, then get replicated internally for a heavy-equipment division. This brings everything onto one digital platform.

Underneath: factory and machine data flows from sensors through device gateways into cloud IoT ingestion, then into a BI layer, all of it input to a manufacturing digital platform combining cloud infrastructure with edge analytics.

That platform is designed to host clear-to-build AI assistance and end-to-end process coverage, so what used to die at system boundaries now flows through one governed environment. The lesson: the system boundary, not the algorithm, is the project.

Fix the boundary and ordinary models start performing; ignore the boundary and the best models in the world stall at the same wall.

Pattern two: governance can't keep machine tempo

Predictive-maintenance programs stall for a reason that has nothing to do with model quality: the governance chain moves slower than the machines.

The day a model starts working, it issues an operational recommendation in real time: shut this line down for two hours, reroute this batch, pull this tool for inspection. That recommendation now needs a decision, and the decision needs an owner, and the owner needs authority to act on a machine's schedule.

A governance process built for committee tempo—weekly reviews, sign-off chains, quarterly steering groups—becomes the bottleneck the moment recommendations go real-time. Or worse, it gets bypassed: operators start acting on model outputs informally, outside any governed process, which is its own kind of risk. Either the governance slows the system to committee speed, or the system routes around governance entirely.

The fix I've seen work is structural, not procedural. Contributing teams feed inputs into the platform, a dedicated team runs it, and a separately appointed team governs the whole thing, calling the shots on what runs inside it. That governance mechanism is the strategy.

It separates the people building capabilities from the people deciding what runs, and it gives the platform a single accountable owner whose job is measured in operational outcomes, not meeting cadence.

When the same team both builds the models and governs their deployment, every governance decision is shadowed by delivery pressure. The team that promised the pilot is the team deciding whether the pilot is safe to scale.

Splitting those roles creates the tension the system needs: builders push capability forward, governors hold the line on what is ready, and the friction between them is where safe speed comes from.

Governed action at machine speed doesn't come from faster committees; it comes from governance designed for operational tempo from the start, with the authority to say both "go" and "not yet" at the speed the floor requires.

Pattern three: adoption, not technology, is the bottleneck

Here's the humbling one. I've seen teams build a quality-events application for tracking part quality in the factory—capable, well-designed, genuinely better than what it replaced—and watch operators prefer the traditional way.

Not because the application was wrong, but because the traditional way was already woven into how the shift actually runs: the clipboard at the station, the judgment call the senior operator makes by ear, the workaround the team trusts because it has never failed them at 2 a.m. There are facilities running a legacy ERP untouched for years.

Elsewhere, multimillion-dollar manufacturing operations run on spreadsheets and macros, because that's where the work already lives: in files people built themselves, files that answer to no IT ticket queue.

You can build the modern platform and still lose to Excel: the constraint was never the technology, but whether the people who own the outcome trust the system enough to change how they work. That trust isn't won by demonstrating a better dashboard in a conference room. It's won through workflow fit—does this slot into the shift the way the shift actually runs?—and through involvement—did the people who'll live with this have a say before it arrived?

Operator adoption decides whether anything survives contact with the floor, and adoption is earned before rollout, not after. Every successful deployment I've seen treated the operators as co-designers; every failed one treated them as an audience.

Pattern four: AI ROI dies without commercial ownership

Underneath the other three patterns sits the commercial gap. No real KPIs tied to AI return on investment. Initiatives are treated as pilots, but nobody has defined how value gets realized or who clearly owns realizing it.

A pilot without an owner for its outcome is an experiment that never ends: funded as an experiment, evaluated as an experiment, renewed as an experiment. Years pass, the pilot count grows, and the business can't point to a single line on the P&L that moved because of AI.

The manufacturers breaking through treat AI adoption as an account-level commercial commitment, not a technology trial. That means defined business outcomes before the first model is trained: which KPI moves, by how much, by when.

It means named executive owners, somebody whose performance review, not just whose curiosity, is tied to the outcome. And it means a direct line between model performance and the operational KPIs the business already tracks: uptime, yield, on-time delivery, cost per unit.

Technology vendors sell capability. Somebody has to own the outcome, and that somebody needs a name, a budget line, and a KPI. Without that, even the patterns above don't matter, because nobody is accountable for whether any of it worked.

Four patterns, one throughline. AI on the plant floor doesn't fail on math. It fails where systems don't connect, where governance can't keep tempo, where operators don't adopt, and where nobody owns the return. These aren't technology problems with technology solutions. They're organizational and commercial problems that happen to have AI in the middle of them.

Get those four right, and the models finally get to earn their keep. Get them wrong, and the next pilot will die in exactly the same place the last one did.