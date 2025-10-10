95% of Industry Executives Say Companies Must Reinvent Operations or Face Extinction by 2035

Majority of responding executives believe companies still dependent on distant offshore suppliers by 2030 will be extinct by 2035, driving a strategic shift toward supply chain proximity over cost savings.

Companies are replacing rigid systems with flexible, real-time adaptable operations, with 49% expecting fully modular systems and 32% anticipating self-healing supply chains by 2030.

90% of leaders are rethinking job roles across their organizations, with 52% expecting most or all workforce roles to be AI-amplified by 2030, moving far beyond specialized tasks.

PwC recently surveyed more than 500 US-based executives from companies across industrial sectors with more than $500 million in annual revenue. The results show that these leaders believe the playbook of industry’s past is now obsolete, said Ryan Hawk, industrial products and services Leader at PwC US.

“What worked during globalization’s peak, such as siloed manufacturing systems, energy dependence and offshoring, is now a liability,” he added. “Nearly three-quarters (73%) of respondents said that companies that don’t embrace industrial realignment will be irrelevant within a decade. And 95% agree that organizations across these sectors should focus on redefining their market approach, rather than simply adapting to current conditions. The path forward isn’t about doing the old things better. It’s about doing entirely new things, in entirely new ways.”

Following are what Hawk calls the “five forces driving the next industrial revolution”:

AI is reshaping the workforce

Forget the idea that AI will slowly creep into operations or existing processes. It’s already here and it’s changing the definition of work across the industrials and energy sectors. 90% of leaders say AI is causing them to fundamentally rethink job roles across their organization. More than half (52%) of executives imagine most or all the roles in their workforce will be AI-amplified and enhanced by 2030, with intelligent tools woven into day-to-day decisions and tasks. Only 6% expect AI to remain confined to specialized tasks.