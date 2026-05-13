Packaged Good Companies and OEMs Expand AI Use Across Verticals, Report Finds

Consumer packaged goods companies and OEMs are increasing use of AI across categories as accessibility of technology increases.
May 13, 2026
2 min read
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Consumer packaged goods companies and OEMs are expanding usage of AI, according to a report from PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.  

The report, “Building an AI Advantage in Packaging Equipment,” updates a paper published by PMMI in 2024 and attributes the growth in AI’s role to: 

  • Lower costs and increased accessibility for companies of all sizes. 
  • Higher awareness and movement beyond pilot projects. 
  • Stronger confidence in the technology and willingness to invest. 
  • Greater acceptance as workers, especially on the frontline, experience tangible benefits. 

Based on interviews with AI vendors, packaging machinery manufacturers, and consumer packaged goods companies, the latest report discusses technical innovations, driving forces, barriers to adoption and examples of successful implementations. 

As use of AI expands, the most common applications fall into five categories, with knowledge transfer and machine vision currently experiencing the highest momentum, followed by predictive maintenance, regulation and compliance and data transparency. 

However, there are still obstacles to implementing AI. The report outlines five steps needed to achieve a successful AI strategy: 

  • Identify business or product challenges. 
  • Consult AI experts and identify a suitable approach. 
  • Assess system readiness. 
  • Manage change and drive adoption. 
  • Foster collaboration across stakeholders. 

More AI industry news from Automation World: 

Norfolk Southern Shows How AI-Powered Vision Systems Are Revolutionizing Industrial Inspection 

AI Vision vs. Legacy Machine Vision: Why Manufacturers Are Making the Switch for Quality Control 

Can AI-Powered Robotics Help Overcome U.S. Manufacturing’s Labor Shortage? 

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