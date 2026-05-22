Schneider Electric and World Economic Forum Partner to Advance Manufacturing Framework

Schneider Electric is collaborating with the World Economic Forum to advance the Lighthouse Operating System (Lighthouse OS) Advisory Board, a framework designed to help open-source manufacturers of different sizes to modernize at scale.

Lighthouse OS is an open-source, practical blueprint that applies successful practices of industrial sites into a structured path any manufacturer can follow. It was developed by the World Economic Forum’s Centre for Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chains in collaboration with leading OEMs, end users and consultancies.

The Lighthouse OS is built around six core operating principles: adaptable and robust processes, connected and transparent flows, end-to-end synchronization, embedded sustainability, a learning organization and accelerated digital and data capability.

Those principles are structured across five levels of operations. Companies can assess their current position, identify where to focus and scale at their own pace. It is designed as a system-wide approach.

Schneider Electric has spent over 20 years refining an operating system that today underpins its Gartner # supply chain ranking and nine WEF Lighthouse factories recognitions, expertise that it brings to the Lighthouse OS framework.