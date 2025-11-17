SEW-Eurodrive’s New Customized Barcode Labeling System

Motor and drive technology supplier SEW-Eurodrive has launched DriveTag, a customized barcode labeling service developed to simplify product identification, streamline logistics and optimize internal material flow.

Customers define the data embedded in the tag, such as their own material number, purchase order number, project number and the SEW serial number, creating a personalized system that mirrors their internal processes. The tags are available in multiple formats such as DataMatrix, Code 39, Code 128 and PDF417, ensuring compatibility with existing scanners and systems.

SEW-Eurodrive noted that DriveTag’s ability to automate data entry accelerates processes in goods receipt, warehousing, assembly and service. This reduction in manual input helps ensure the right product reaches the right station and enables complete tracking and sorting of products throughout their lifecycle.

Data from DriveTag can also be used with enterprise resource planning (ERP) or inventory management platforms. When scanned, DriveTag data flows directly into those existing systems, creating real-time transparency across all stages of the material flow process.

Additionally, SEW-Eurodrive’s Product ID plus app can be used to scan the DriveTag QR code, allowing users to retrieve product-specific data, technical documentation and service options on a mobile device.

“By embedding customer-defined data into every product label, we’re giving them the ability to automate identification, improve visibility and take control of their internal logistics,” said Jeff Belk, mechanical product manager at SEW-Eurodrive.

