Vecna Adds CaseFlow Voice for Case Picking Workflows

Vecna Robotics has released its CaseFlow Voice technology, which embeds Lucas Systems’ Jennifer voice capabilities into case picking workflows to enable hands-free operations.

The CaseFlow Voice technology orchestrates pallet-handling robots with human workers in real time to dynamically balance robot availability, worker location and order priorities to streamline case picking operations. The technology supports both voice and handheld interfaces and adapts to warehouse conditions.

Jennifer offers voice options in 37 languages to help users support a diverse workforce by enabling workers to interact with the system in their native language.

Workers can receive instructions and confirm tasks through voice commands, which Vecna claims reduces reliance on handheld devices while preserving the flexibility of existing operations. The company notes that hands-free picking helps improve safety by allowing workers to stay focused on the task.

According to Vecna Robotics, its CaseFlow Voice technology can help warehouse operations achieve up to 2x throughput improvements. The company noted that voice-guided workflows also accelerate onboarding and reduce training time for new employees.

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