Themes of AI in Industrial Automation Influence Automate 2026 Keynotes

The Association for Advancing Automation announced the keynote lineup for Automate 2026 as AI reshapes industrial automation and drives manufacturers and other industries to find new ways to address workforce shortages, improve productivity and remain competitive.

Those themes will take center stage this year at Automate, the largest robotics and automation event in North America, June 22–25, 2026, in Chicago at McCormick Place.

Industry leaders from Siemens Digital Industries and Standard Bots will headline keynote sessions exploring the growing role of AI in automation, workforce transformation, and the expanding capabilities of robotics across manufacturing, logistics, and other industries.

Leaders from other notable companies featured in the keynote sessions include: Schneider Electric, Fanuc America, Intrinsic, Automation Software Deployment and Incubation and more.