Pepperl+Fuchs Announces Device Series Designed for Industrial Uses

The Tab-IND series has features that the company says can support users in a variety of harsh environments.
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June 11, 2026
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Pepperl+Fuchs announced its Tab-IND series which aims to deliver customizable tablets designed for intralogistics, manufacturing, automotive and outdoor use for industrial tasks in demanding environments while meeting MIL-STD-810H standards. 

The devices are available in 8-inch Windows-only and 10-inch models with Windows or Android, and Tab-IND tablets can be configured to fit specific applications. Each device can be customized to specific needs, such as hardware features to accessories, through a build-to-order approach. 

Key features, according to Pepperl+Fuchs, include: 

  • Clear displays usable with gloves or a stylus
  • 13 MP camera for documentation and inspections
  • Wide operating temperature range from -4° to +122° Fahrenheit
  • Design suitable for both indoor and outdoor use

Tab-IND devices support the latest communication standards, such as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 BLE. Security features include a fingerprint sensor and a front-facing NFC reader for non-contact data transfer and secure access control, according to the company. 

Pepperl+Fuchs said the tablets can be expanded with accessories including: 

  • A scanner frame for barcode scanning, picking and tracking 
  • A SmartBack interface supports add-ons like extra batteries or mounting options such as VESA mounts
  • Custom modules such as Industrial Ethernet or IO-Link that can be integrated as needed
  • An optional IO dock lets the user switch between mobile and desktop use

The Tab-IND tablets were designed to have at least five years of availability, regular software updates and local-language service and support. per Pepperl+Fuchs. 

More industrial communication insights from Automation World:

Pepperl+Fuchs and Everphone Partner to Expand Mobile Device Offerings

Beyond ISA-95: How Unified Namespace Solves Manufacturing's Data Silo Problem

Bosch Rexroth Expands Industrial Ecosystem with New Partnerships 

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