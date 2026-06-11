Pepperl+Fuchs Announces Device Series Designed for Industrial Uses

Pepperl+Fuchs announced its Tab-IND series which aims to deliver customizable tablets designed for intralogistics, manufacturing, automotive and outdoor use for industrial tasks in demanding environments while meeting MIL-STD-810H standards.

The devices are available in 8-inch Windows-only and 10-inch models with Windows or Android, and Tab-IND tablets can be configured to fit specific applications. Each device can be customized to specific needs, such as hardware features to accessories, through a build-to-order approach.

Key features, according to Pepperl+Fuchs, include:

Clear displays usable with gloves or a stylus

13 MP camera for documentation and inspections

Wide operating temperature range from -4° to +122° Fahrenheit

Design suitable for both indoor and outdoor use

Tab-IND devices support the latest communication standards, such as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 BLE. Security features include a fingerprint sensor and a front-facing NFC reader for non-contact data transfer and secure access control, according to the company.

Pepperl+Fuchs said the tablets can be expanded with accessories including:

A scanner frame for barcode scanning, picking and tracking

A SmartBack interface supports add-ons like extra batteries or mounting options such as VESA mounts

Custom modules such as Industrial Ethernet or IO-Link that can be integrated as needed

An optional IO dock lets the user switch between mobile and desktop use

The Tab-IND tablets were designed to have at least five years of availability, regular software updates and local-language service and support. per Pepperl+Fuchs.