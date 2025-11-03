Streamlining Automated Palletizing Development for OEMs

Automation technology supplier Festo has released its FPaKit for automated palletizing system development to reduce engineering time and accelerate OEMs’ time to market with new palletizing systems.

Designed as a “gantry palletizer in a box,” the FPaKit provides machine builders with catalog-based components to minimize risk and simplify integration.

Machine builders can select an FPaKit by load capacity: 44 lbs. (20 kg) for the LW2x kit, 66 lbs. (30 kg) for the LW3x kit, and up to 110 lbs. (50 kg) for the MW4x customized kit. The builders receive pre-set, sized and assembled axes and motors (Z-axis motor, including a brake), multiprotocol servo drives, hybrid controller with pre-installed palletizing software, cables, software license, and user interface.

The hybrid edge controller included in the kit features discrete and motion control with connectivity to the Festo CPX-AP-A integrated valve terminals and AP-I remote I/O systems. The kits can also include an electric or pneumatic 90° rotary unit for end-of-arm tooling.

Once the machine builder assembles the unit to the frame and performs the electrical installation, software setup is the next step. The user interface guides the builder through a step-by-step commissioning process and provides prioritized information and prompts for necessary actions. A one-click auto-generate function in the Festo palletizing software calculates optimal pack patterns. Automatic plausibility and limit-value checks are built in to ensure the pack pattern is functional. Users gain a 3D view of the pallet that can be rotated and zoomed for visual checks. Packaged goods can be reconfigured using a mouse while monitoring and recording the status of the palletizing process.

Codi Manufacturing, based in Littleton, Colo., is a machine builder that has used the FPaKit. “We estimate the FPaKit saved 20 to 30 hours of engineering work and another 10 to 15 hours of assembly on our first machine,” said Matt Wetterlin, controls engineer, at Codi. “The kit ensured all components, including drive, motors, and axes, were correctly sized and interoperate, something that is difficult to replicate manually by picking parts from a catalog. The software also includes predictive analytics, which is a major market differentiator.”

Codi’s Flex Stack Pro twin-pallet palletizer for high-throughput operations was developed with the FPaKit. With this palletizer, when one pallet is being loaded, the other discharges. They also used the kit to develop theirFlex Stack line of single pallet palletizers.

