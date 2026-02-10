Rockwell Automation Partners with Lucid for Automotive Manufacturing in Saudi Arabia

Rockwell Automation is collaborating with electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors to support the development of the first vehicle manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia.

Lucid will deploy Rockwell Automation’s software, such as its FactoryTalk manufacturing execution system (MES) software, to manage production operations across all of the facility’s major shops: general assembly, paint, stamping, body and powertrain.

The FactoryTalk MES platform will provide Lucid with real-time visibility, traceability and control across its operations, according to Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation’s local team in Saudi Arabia will also conduct EV manufacturing training programs as part of the country’s goal to develop a skilled workforce to help drive industrial growth.

