ABB Launches Automation Extended to Modernize Legacy DCS

ABB has launched the latest version of its flagship distributed control system (DCS), ABB Ability System 800xA 7.0, to help industrial operators modernize systems without operational disruption.

The update is designed to provide a stable path for existing installations and new projects, with broad Windows OS compatibility, expanded virtualization support and long-term continuity without disruptive upgrade cycles.

According to ABB, this update to System 800xA introduces the Automation Extended program, which enables stepwise digital adoption for process and system monitoring.

Through its “separation of concerns” architecture, featuring securely interconnected control and digital environments, users can deploy system performance monitoring, advanced analytics and AI-based decision support applications without impacting the mission-critical control layer that safeguards operations.

Key enhancements of this update include:

A new, modular software delivery approach through Extension Packs, enabling customers to stay on their base software version while adopting innovations on an independent lifecycle in a non-disruptive way.

The system supports two generations of Microsoft operating systems, including Windows Server 2025/2022 and Windows 11/10, enabling flexible upgrade paths. It also supports multiple virtualization platforms including VMware and Hyper-V.

The system incorporates native Microsoft Defender malware protection, IEC 62443-aligned security capabilities, improved certificate management and updated core components.

Additions to OPC UA client/server functionality, Ethernet-APL device integration and network-centric I/O performance were made to improve project scalability and interoperability. Version 7.0 also supports the latest MTP standards for ABB’s Modular Automation Orchestration Designer.

More control system insights from Automation World: