Zeroport Expands Operations Around its Non-IP-Based Platform

Zeroport, a provider of non-IP remote access, has raised $10 million in funding to expand into North America and the Asia-Pacific markets, grow its team from 25 to 40 employees within a year, and enhance its flagship Fantom platform.

According to Zeroport, its Fantom platform is the first non-IP-based secure remote access technology, using patented hardware that creates a physical non‐IP bridge at network boundaries. This physically limits inbound flows to human interaction signals, while outbound flows are display-only pixel streams.

No packets can physically enter or leave the network, according to Zeroport, which prevents malware infiltration while keeping data secure.

This approach allows organizations to provide secure remote access while maintaining visibility and control over sessions. According to Zeroport, this translates into cost savings by replacing the legacy remote access stack and enabling remote operations.

Zeroport noted the technology has already demonstrated impact, eliminating $5 million in annual travel costs for one systems integrator using the Fantom platform by enabling secure remote network monitoring and maintenance that was not possible with traditional remote access tools.

The funding was led by seed fund lool ventures, with participation from Clarim Ventures, CyberFuture (backed by Elron Ventures) and Fusion Fund.

