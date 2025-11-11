Mendix Updates Low-Code Platform with AI features

Mendix, a Siemens business that provides a low-code application development platform, has released a new version (mx11) of its low-code platform with extensive AI features that integrates agentic and generative AI tools across the software development lifecycle.

Main features of the new platform include: the ability to generate prototypes and turn them into production-ready applications with visual editors powered by generative AI; delivering agentic applications at scale; and getting more from business process automation through agentic workflow orchestration.

Mendix noted that this update represents a shift in its approach by making AI a central part of the app development process rather than it being an add-on component. The platform now supports AI-assisted development from initial concept through production deployment, while adding the security and governance features that manufacturers require for mission-critical software.

This update also features AI guardrails, which can now be customized to prevent bias and ensure compliance. An enterprise governance feature provides full audit trails and cloud capabilities for security and scalability.

