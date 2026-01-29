Mendix Adds Direct Connectivity to its Low-Code Platform

Mendix, a Siemens business that provides a low-code application development platform, announced the addition of Mendix Connect for Workstation to its platform.

The technology enables manufacturers to build cloud-based applications that interact directly with shop floor tools like barcode scanners, label printers and industrial scales to streamline operations efficiency without complicated setups.

Mendix said this direct connection between apps and tools can generate better output quality and regulatory compliance.

Key features embedded in Workstation include:

Real-time interaction with local devices for quick, errorless operations.

Centralized management for multi-site deployment and device health monitoring.

Integration with existing shop floor and enterprise systems.

According to Mendix, Workstation underscores the company’s goal of helping manufacturers use generative and agentic AI tools by providing:

Intelligent document processing and natural language interfaces for knowledge bases and proprietary large language models.

Autonomous orchestration of complex workflows with agentic AI to modernize and optimize legacy systems.

Built-in controls for AI governance, control, security and cost management.

More software insights from Automation World: