Siemens and Infineon Collaborate to Develop Semiconductor Technology

Siemens and Infineon announced a collaboration to develop semiconductor circuit-breaker technology for data centers, production facilities and battery-storage systems by combining technologies.

The companies are pairing Infineon's silicon carbide power modules with Siemens’ semiconductor circuit breakers, aiming to advance electrical protection and ensure reliable operations in data centers, production facilities and battery storage systems.

As part of the collaboration, Infineon will supply silicon carbide (SiC) power modules to Siemens for use in its SENTRON 3QD2 semiconductor circuit breakers. According to the companies, this will enhance the efficiency, power density and reliability of Siemens' protection solution.

"AI data centers and factories are becoming increasingly electrified and complex. This increases vulnerability to electrical failures and drives the demand for more sustainable, efficient and reliable power distribution systems," said Andreas Weisl, executive vice president and CSO of industrial and infrastructure at Infineon. "By combining our advanced silicon carbide technology with Siemens' expertise in power distribution, we are addressing this demand to ensure fast, safe and reliable operations in power-critical environments."

Unlike traditional electromechanical circuit breakers, which rely on mechanical parts, the Siemens SENTRON 3QD2 uses semiconductor components and smart protection algorithms to perform this function. According to Siemens, this enables ultra-fast interruption in the microsecond range, up to 1,000 times faster than conventional systems. This capability is essential for direct current (DC) grids and offers an increase in protection and system availability for applications like industrial manufacturing and AI data centers, where delays can cause downtime, data loss or hardware damage in the event of electrical failures.

The collaboration addresses the increasing demands of power‑critical applications. By integrating Infineon's 62 mm CoolSiC MOSFET module 1200 V into Siemens' advanced protection concepts, the companies aim to contribute to more resilient power infrastructure. The companies claim that this joint approach supports the growing adoption of DC grids and highly electrified environments, helping industrial and infrastructure operators meet rising performance and reliability requirements.