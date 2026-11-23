Manufacturers collect enormous amounts of operational data, but turning that information into meaningful improvements isn't always straightforward. Historians, control systems, and production platforms provide visibility into equipment performance and process conditions, yet many facilities still struggle to connect that information to specific opportunities for reducing costs or improving efficiency.

For one North American manufacturer, a closer look at existing process data revealed between $1 million and $1.1 million in annual product giveaway on a high-speed filling line. The operation was meeting its production targets, but differences in individual filler-head performance were creating losses that weren't apparent through traditional reporting.

The project demonstrates how manufacturers can move beyond monitoring performance to identifying and quantifying opportunities for improvement.

Starting w ith the b usiness c hallenge

When manufacturers consider advanced analytics or artificial intelligence, it's easy for the conversation to focus on the technology before the problem is fully understood. But identifying where to invest starts with understanding the operational challenge and what solving it could mean for the business.

This was the starting point for the project, which used Actemium Avanceon's ImpactNOW approach to examine existing manufacturing data, identify opportunities for improvement, and quantify their potential value before pursuing larger investments.

In this application, the manufacturer wanted to understand whether it could reduce product giveaway without compromising fill-weight requirements.

High-speed filling operations must account for variations in equipment behavior and process conditions. To avoid underfilling, manufacturers often operate above minimum weight requirements. While some margin is necessary, consistently dispensing more product than needed creates costs that can accumulate quickly.

The challenge was determining how much giveaway could realistically be reduced and which factors were contributing to the losses.

Look ing b eyond l ine- l evel a verages

The filling line contained 32 individual filler heads, each subject to differences in mechanical condition, operating parameters, and process variability.

Although overall line performance appeared acceptable, aggregated reporting made it difficult to identify which heads were consistently overfilling or behaving differently from the others.

The team analyzed 5.1 million fills, transforming more than 100 historian tags into structured datasets aligned with individual filling cycles. This required reconstructing operating events, normalizing timestamps, and connecting process measurements to specific filler heads.

Machine learning models were then developed for each head, incorporating variables such as fill time, inflight weight, product density, flow rates, temperature, and pressure.

The models achieved R² values greater than 0.90, indicating a strong fit between predicted and observed results in the analyzed data.

By examining individual equipment behavior, the team could better understand process variability, identify unusual performance patterns, and estimate where fill weights could be reduced while maintaining production requirements.

The analysis also helped distinguish normal operating variation from potential mechanical issues, providing a more targeted basis for evaluating improvements.

What the d ata r evealed

The financial findings showed how significant small variations can become across a high-volume production operation.

The analysis identified between $1 million and $1.1 million in annual product giveaway. It also indicated that reducing fill weights by approximately 4 to 8 grams per fill could generate projected annual savings of $300,000 to $800,000 per line.

While a few grams may seem insignificant on an individual fill, the impact becomes substantial when multiplied across millions of production cycles.

The project also uncovered a filler head exhibiting mechanical drift. Correcting the issue produced a reported benefit of approximately $40,000 to $50,000 while helping reduce underfill risk. This finding demonstrated that the value of detailed process analysis wasn't limited to long-term optimization. It could also help identify specific maintenance issues that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Rather than making broad adjustments based on average line performance, the manufacturer could focus on individual equipment behavior and evaluate improvements based on their potential operational and financial impact.

Turning i nsight i nto a ction

Identifying an opportunity is only the first step. The next challenge is determining how to translate those findings into sustainable improvements. For this manufacturer, the analysis established a foundation for a potential next phase involving real-time, closed-loop optimization.

The proposed approach would use predictive models within an edge-based architecture to evaluate changing process conditions and support automated filling adjustments. This could help reduce unnecessary giveaway while maintaining required fill weights and identifying changes in equipment behavior over time.

Moving toward closed-loop control would require additional engineering, validation, and integration with existing automation systems. The projected savings would also need to be confirmed through implementation and ongoing performance monitoring.

Not every manufacturing challenge requires this level of automation. Depending on the findings, the most valuable next step may involve maintenance, process adjustments, improved reporting, or a more extensive technology investment.

The important part is having enough information to make that decision based on measurable opportunity rather than assumptions.

The b roader o pportunity

Although this project focused on product giveaway, the same approach can be applied to other manufacturing challenges, including process variability, quality losses, scrap, and production inefficiencies.

Many facilities already have valuable operational data available. The challenge is understanding what that information reveals and how it can be used to guide improvements.

For the filling line manufacturer, a closer look at existing data uncovered a mechanical issue, quantified significant product losses, and established a business case for further optimization.

Other applications will involve different challenges and solutions, but the starting point is the same: understanding the problem, using available data to investigate it, and identifying where improvements can deliver measurable value.